West Virginia is my home. The holler taught me to be curious, the creek taught me to be cautious. West Virginia didn’t raise anyone less than brilliant, but yet the state Legislature proposed an idea that could go against just that.
They proposed an idea that would end the Promise Scholarship. This scholarship can be life changing to many folks here in the mountains. If high school seniors meet a certain SAT/ ACT score while maintaining a certain grade point average, they can receive a little over $4,500 every semester of higher education up to four years. To receive it, the state also makes students unofficially promise to work in West Virginia a few years after graduation. While that might not always work, this scholarship has kept many students in the state while obtaining their higher education. It’s also given high school students hope for their future.
I guess the people in government felt high on power and new ideas. I guess they were excited to propose their new idea of eliminating state income tax and the bright idea to use funds from the Promise Scholarship to make up the lost funds. Maybe it’s just a random idea they thought of. I’d like to hope a group of elected representatives didn’t sit in a room and discuss phasing out the scholarship.
If so, what were they thinking?
Right now, the Promise Scholarship isn’t thriving as much as it used to as it is funded from the state lottery. However, it’s a pandemic and these sorts of “leisure” actives aren’t doing as well. But it also doesn’t help that some casinos have been closed at times. It’s not a surprise that funding went south.
However, it feels a bit deceiving that a few state officials are willing to take this away from the young people of West Virginia. It feels like they might not know anyone who had personally received it. If they knew someone, it would make the entire situation worse. I’ll pretend that they don’t.
According to the Intelligencer in Wheeling, only 50.5 percent of West Virginia seniors moved to college during the pre-pandemic world. Since the pandemic, though, applications for the scholarship dropped by half. So kids aren’t receiving the same help that previous classes were.
Still, this isn’t a reason to cut the funding. Sure, they aren’t receiving as many applications, nor are they receiving as much money from the lottery, but how is this the fault of college students? Why do they have to pay the consequences? I thought the purpose of the scholarship was to encourage young folks to stay and contribute to the state. Is that not the goal anymore?
If this goes through, which I don’t think it will, I hope they never complain about people leaving the state ever again. If they can take the one promise of a future away from their youth that has been going strong for about 20 years, then they clearly need to get an appointment with a new optometrist. Or maybe they want to have their own furniture shopping spree.
West Virginia doesn’t raise people that can be fooled, but it hurts to think that those in power can devise a plan to try to take something away.
Holler people aren’t fools. And we can see.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.