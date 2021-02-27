Before Senator Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, goes off on a 30-minute ill-informed, self-righteous harangue in a committee debate about the threat that needle exchange programs pose to communities across West Virginia, he might want to brush up on the research, first. Decades of research.
What he might learn is that programs are effective and, in a state that has led all others in overdose drug deaths, is a welcome addition to the state’s quiver of tools to use in the fight against drug dependency and, especially, stopping the spread of communicable diseases that are far more expensive to treat than they are to prevent.
The basic concept behind harm reduction programs is pretty simple, straight forward and, since they have been around awhile, now, not a secret or a surprise to anyone paying attention. Give drug-dependent individuals access to clean needles in exchange for their contaminated needles and the public increases the chance that a needle won’t be shared or reused and a disease, then, is not transmitted. Getting used needles off the street, as research shows, cuts down on the infection rate of various communicable diseases, most often HIV and hepatitis C.
So those diseases pose a public health risk in West Virginia? Yes, they do. In July 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state was home to 22 counties listed among 220 nationwide as experiencing or at risk of HIV and hep C outbreaks. Yes, 10 percent of all the most vulnerable counties right here in the Mountain State. Four, including Raleigh and McDowell, were in the top 20.
Not to let facts and evidence get in the way of opinions based on popular myth, Tarr was speaking in favor of his own bill before the Senate committee that seeks to outlaw syringe programs. A vote is scheduled for Tuesday.
Contrary to Tarr’s take, however, Mountain State Spotlight reporter Lauren Peace wrote about and linked to research that proves harm reduction programs reduce syringe litter by incentivizing safe disposal of used needles, increase access to recovery services for people struggling with substance use disorders and prevent the spread of diseases like HIV and hepatitis C.
All of that was brought about by logical and evidence-based public health policy with which Tarr, clearly, is unfamiliar.
Because Republicans like to sell themselves as the politicians who care most about protecting the public purse, Tarr should know that syringe access programs save millions of dollars in avoiding costs associated with treating diseases like HIV and hepatitis C. In research published by the National Institutes of Health, for every dollar spent on syringe access services, communities get an approximately $7 return on investment.
Put another way: “The lifetime cost of treating [one case of] HIV is $510,000,” Dr. Kevin Yingling, a pharmacy practitioner and former dean of Marshall University’s School of Pharmacy, told Peace. “That cost will be burdened onto the taxpayers of West Virginia.”
In testimony before the Senate committee, Dr. Judith Feinberg, a professor of epidemiology and infectious disease at West Virginia University’s School of Medicine, said, “There is a wealth of evidence that shows that the popular concerns about syringe programs are not supported.”
Feinberg and Dr. Ayne Amjad told the committee that Tarr’s proposed legislation would sacrifice public health for West Virginia’s residents by eliminating a supply of sterile syringes, fueling the spread of infectious disease and limiting access to naloxone for people with substance use disorders in the midst of an overdose crisis.
As Dr. Daniel Ciccarone, an HIV researcher who has studied outbreaks in West Virginia and worked in HIV prevention for the last 20 years, said, “This is not the time to stand in the way of opening a syringe exchange.”
And, yet, there stands Sen. Tarr – in the wrong place, at the wrong time.