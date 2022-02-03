When the receptionist opened the door, the air came in like a snowstorm.
It was the kind of cold that seeped into the bones.
The kind of chill that one couldn’t get rid of.
But it wasn’t outside, it was inside of an office. So, there was no real chill.
However, it was a dentist office, and there’s always some sort of weird feeling that resides in there as soon as one walks through the front doors.
It’s the fear of them looking at one’s teeth and having nothing but scary and negative things to say.
It’s the sound of drills and the smell of alcohol and the light scent of a fresh set of latex gloves straight from the box.
Then, there’s also the fear of being told that one might be brushing their teeth wrong and might have been doing so their entire life.
But when she opened the door, I had already gone through all of that.
I had taken the awkward X-rays and sat in the plastic seat.
I had even told them how long it had been since I’d been to a dentist, even though it made my cheeks feel hot.
They had already notified me of a cavity and had described the foreign procedure to fix it.
In fact, we were sitting there trying to find a date to book an appointment to fix the cavity.
After finding a good date and time, the receptionist opened the door and let out surprising news.
“She hasn’t been insured in two years,” she said, glancing at me.
Oh, no.
Little did I know, I had been living my life to the fullest, drinking pop and eating ice cream while being uninsured.
While I can get back on insurance again by sending off some forms, it made me realize how scary it can be.
I was only unknowingly uninsured for a few months before getting it back, but some people don’t have the option.
During those two months of knowing that I wasn’t covered, I was terrified of my tooth falling out somehow.
Sure, it probably wouldn’t have happened, but I couldn’t stop thinking about how much money it would cost if it did.
But it was an eye-opening situation.
While I can be on my parents’ insurance now, I won’t be so lucky when I’m out of school.
At that point, the job search will be focused on who can give the best insurance.
Insurance is so crucial, would it even matter what the job entails as long as it offers some coverage?
I wouldn’t want to break a leg or a tooth and avoid seeing a doctor because of the cost.
And yet, that’s probably the reality for some.
With the crisp air that the receptionist brought, I also quickly realized how important being insured is.
And that realization was colder than anything.
There are a lot of things that go into living that one would not expect – to have a “normal” and “healthy” life.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.