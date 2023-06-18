For many, an escape to West Virginia state parks is more appealing precisely because they can go off the grid. But the reality is as the world changes, connectivity on vacation is becoming essential. We’ve been working for years to attract more visitors to the state (and perhaps convince a few of them to stay). Now $18 million in grants for broadband projects around the state will include $1 million for broadband upgrades at Coopers Rock State Forest and Watoga State Park.
In the first preliminary award made from the Wireless Internet Networks program, this funding will allow upgrades to the three towers with 5G and mid-band wireless technology to bring high-speed reliable connectivity to Coopers Rock State Forest, Watoga State Park, and the surrounding areas, significantly increasing public safety and elements of tourism, according to a news release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office.
Funding for other rural and community broadband projects was included in the awards as well: East Monongalia and East Preston Rural Broadband, Ripley Broadband, and Ravenswood Broadband projects will receive money.
“I am committed to ensuring that all West Virginians, and all who visit our great state have access to the most advanced internet connectivity possible,” Justice said. “This allocation of funding represents several major steps toward this goal. The projects I am announcing today continue to solidify our commitment to developing broadband infrastructure throughout West Virginia.”
Of course, the enhancements will do more than improve appeal for tourists. They will be an important safety measure, too.
Still, it seems as though the tourism websites should include a line: If you tell your boss you’ll be unreachable in West Virginia, your secret is safe with us.
