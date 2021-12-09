When it’s dark outside and the stars are covered by clouds, sometimes the only light we can use to see is from a neighbor’s window. They might be in their kitchen cooking ramen or brewing some late-night coffee. They could even be in their living room watching television, trying to not doze off on the couch. Whatever they’re doing, they’re living their life. Strangers who left their light on – a light that illuminates the road for the walk home. And they probably are not aware that they’re helping someone outside see the sidewalk and possibly not step on something a dog left behind.
Funny world.
Other times, it’s a brightly lit room with probably too much fluorescent light streaming from the ceiling. Those lights that look like a migraine. Then some man in charge looks around and alerts everyone in the room that they will have to work in groups. For the most part, the people have never mingled or met one another. If they have, it’s difficult to tell when half a face is blocked with fabric. Essentially, the groups are filled with random faces that no one really knows, strangers who will have to put an ungodly amount of trust in one another and pray for the best with sweaty palms. All the while, those in the group become less of a stranger and more of a person with whom they share jokes and stories of their life.
Sometimes it’s an early morning orange sky, driving to Thanksgiving dinner with someone in the passenger seat. They’re coming as a plus one, but no one even knew their name a year ago. It was pure chance that someone spoke to a stranger and now they’re on their way to scoop turkey onto their plate at the family table. At the table, everyone knows their name. For years to come, no one will forget.
Maybe it’s stranger danger, or maybe it’s life.
Life is a funny thing because most people don’t end up creating a life with someone they had known since they were born. They pick out a stranger from the crowd, cross their fingers and make the best of it. Suddenly, that stranger is a part of a family that they chose to create.
Most people haven’t grown up with all their friends. At some point, someone took a chance on someone that looked like they’re down to have a conversation. Soon enough, they start talking on the phone for hours. Somehow, they soon learn everything about their family, life and the things that make them tick.
Strangers. Everyone knows one that’s turned into a friend. Or one that’s turned into family. All it took was one conversation, one second of a smile. And maybe that’s the most beautiful aspect of life. Everyone starts as strangers, and often ends up as something more.
Or maybe not.
That’s the fun of it all. Stranger roulette.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.