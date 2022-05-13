There are those who can’t find anything right with America. But they choose to live here. They choose to come to America but then want to change it to the country they left behind. America has its own identity with the Constitution and Bill of Rights.
Our founding fathers set up the Constitution ans the Bill of Rights for the survival of humanity. But there are those who want to destroy it. They believe there should be no laws, no accountability.
There are those who feel they should not have to work but rather just take from others who choose to be a working part of society.
Even our churches are not like those of our founding fathers. They went by the Bible and God’s word. The behavior of society is ignored and excused. Even those in the church are not examples to those who have lost their way. Do you think God ignores behavior and the state of society?
The safety and survival of our society is in danger. When people murder, rape and steal, it is as easy as chewing gum.
Politics have infected our courts, our businesses and even the security of our country. The acts of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have shown politics involved. Our free speech has been targeted time and time again. This is harming our country. The people feel that the country is going in the wrong direction.
Instead of being a civilized society we have gone back in time. Life means nothing. Accountability means nothing.
Carole Williams
Shady Spring