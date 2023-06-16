On June 12, 1954, I tuned my radio to the baseball game being broadcast between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Milwaukee Braves. Pitching for the Phillies was the great Robin Roberts and pitching for the Braves was the mediocre Jim Wilson. I figured Philadelphia had already won, so I turned the radio off and went outside and shot some basketball hoops.
I came back a couple of hours later and turned the radio on. Milwaukee was ahead 2-0 and Jim Wilson was pitching a no-hitter.
Everyone has his day to shine and this was Jim Wilson’s day.
Richard A. Bradford
