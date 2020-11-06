Every $1 counts toward helping community

The 12th annual United Way of Southern West Virginia Wonderland of Trees opened on Friday, Nov. 6, at the Summit Bechtel Reserve J.W. Marriott Jr. Leadership Center. We at United Way are thrilled to partner with the Summit to provide this holiday tradition. The Wonderland of Trees is one of our most popular fundraisers because it highlights the generosity and creativity of our community.
Moving this event from the Ruby Welcome Center to the Marriott Leadership Center provides greater space for social distancing as well as options for dining and entertainment. For a full schedule, please visit unitedwayswv.org/wonderland/.
Thirty-two businesses, agencies, and organizations worked diligently last week to create beautiful Christmas trees for everyone to enjoy and to be auctioned on Friday, Nov. 20. Visitors to the Leadership Center can vote for their favorite tree for one dollar per vote and be entered to win a 65-inch television donated by Beckley Walmart. Online voting is also available at unitedwayswv.org/wonderland/ and any online voters will be registered to win the television.
All of the proceeds from the votes and tree auction support United Way’s efforts in our service area of Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Mercer, McDowell, and Wyoming counties, as well as the town of Bluefield, Va. Funds raised will provide support to agency partners like baby and food pantries, child advocacy centers, recovery programs, senior services, utility assistance, as well as our direct programs, the Equal Footing Shoe Fund and 211 Information and Referral Hotline.
United Way has adapted its fundraising efforts by canceling large-scale events or downsizing when possible to protect our community. This does not mean that local needs have decreased. The increased need throughout all areas of service is significant, if not drastic. There has been an increased demand for food assistance, an increase in joblessness, and increases in substance abuse that have escalated the number of overdoses. One trend that is noted by child advocates is that reporting of child abuse decreased during the pandemic because children did not have access to mandated reporters like teachers, counselors, and principals. However, hospital emergency departments are seeing an increase in the severity of child abuse cases, including those that require hospitalization and fatalities.
United Way compounds every dollar from fundraising events, workplace giving, and direct donations for the greatest impact in our community. We identify the needs in our communities and partner with the agencies and programs that address those needs. This is why every dollar counts. Every $1 vote, every dollar designated through payroll deductions, every check mailed to our office is combined with the donations of others and dedicated to address the needs of our community.
The results provide advocacy to children who experience trauma, shoes to children who don’t have safe or appropriate footwear, support for recovery, delivery of meals to seniors, and help to families who are struggling. Our 211 information specialist can continue to direct callers to information about utility assistance, unemployment, and other information.
Join us in living, giving, and leading UNITED!
--------
How to give
Contributions to United Way can be made by mailing a check directly to United Way of Southern West Virginia, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801, giving securely at unitedwayswv.org or calling directly to 304-253-2111.