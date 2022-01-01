West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin recently announced that he “just can’t” vote for President Joe Biden’s 2021 transformational social infrastructure package, known as the “Build Back Better” act.
West Virginians need to understand one thing clearly: In 2022, Sen. Manchin has an excellent opportunity – and, I would say, even a patriotic duty – to stay at the negotiating table and to fight to bring badly needed help to our state.
Earlier this year, after the bipartisan hard-infrastructure bill passed, Democrats leaned on the White House to work with Sen. Manchin on getting to yes on “Build Back Better,” which included important clean energy incentives.
But no one should have expected a once-in-a-generation climate plan to happen easily. And despite the setback to the 2021 version of BBB, this is not a moment we can afford to let slide. Our state can benefit from a revised version, and we need Sen. Manchin to deliver those benefits.
Early reports indicate that the child tax credit program in the latest version of the legislation gave Sen. Manchin serious concerns. The Washington Post reported that “on climate change, Manchin backed supporting a scaled-back version of what Democrats had sought – between $500 billion and $600 billion.”
Now two political and policy developments have taken place that offer renewed hope in seeing through the climate solutions package that will help make real the vision that has inspired so many Americans.
First, congressional leadership spoke up. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that he would bring “Build Back Better” to a vote early in the new year. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose chamber already voted in favor of “Build Back Better” in November, vowed that the House “will not let this opportunity pass” to enhance America’s social safety net, and pass major federal legislation to combat the ongoing climate crisis.
Second, the Biden administration, via the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), announced “it will tighten pollution standards for cars and light trucks to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from automobiles. … The new rules require passenger vehicles to travel an average of 55 miles per gallon by gasoline by 2026.” This is welcome news, whose timing is not lost on the supporters of “Build Back Better” and on those who understand the urgent need for immediate action to combat climate change.
The EPA announcement is a reaffirmation of the administration’s and Americans’ commitment to a serious climate agenda. It also underscores the need for Sen. Manchin to maintain support for a critical provision contained within “Build Back Better”: expanded tax credits for electric vehicles (EVs). As the bill is currently written, a maximum credit of $12,500 would go to consumers who purchase a domestically manufactured U.S. EV made with union labor.
The “stick” of the new EPA regulations is made highly achievable with the “carrot” of the expanded tax credits. The tax credits mesh with the EV infrastructure plans contained in the hard-infrastructure bill already passed by Congress, and throw cold water on the notion that the EV tax credits are a dispensable element of the climate agenda. They are not.
While the president’s climate vision contains several important components, in light of the EPA’s new guidance, the proposed EV tax credits become even more politically attractive in the eyes of lawmakers. In fact, one of the easiest ways to combat climate change at the consumer level is to preserve these credits.
Getting more and more EVs on the road – especially those made here at home and with union jobs that are critical to the economies of West Virginia and the nation – is the obvious and effective solution for meeting the requirements of “Build Back Better” and, now, the EPA, all while making a material policy change to tackle, head-on, the climate challenge facing our country.
As we head into 2022, Sen. Manchin will be thinking long and hard about the promises he’s made to his constituents. I believe he will conclude that these EV tax credits will help our state and our country. I urge Sen. Manchin to use his position to get a deal done for West Virginia and for the future of our planet – because we all benefit.
— Tom Rodd, a resident of Moatsville, is a founder of the West Virginia Center for Climate Change in Morgantown, W.Va.