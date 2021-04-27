Entertainment comes at a price
Some of the commercials being aired today are really obnoxious; obnoxious enough to be to the point of brainwashing.
If I had a shotgun I might be tempted to shoot out the TV screen the next time Joe Namath comes on for Medicare with them big white teeth a-flashing on every word.
And then there’s Stewart Bell saying, “I know what to do” and in my mind’s eye I can just about see him buckling on his gun belt like Matt Dillon.
But then I suppose we have to have entertainment.
Richard A. Bradford
Naoma