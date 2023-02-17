Only in government can you make a mistake and then put the burden on the taxpayer to ensure that mistake is corrected.
Such appears to be the case right now in West Virginia. As we reported Tuesday, the State Tax Department has admitted it sent out erroneous mineral rights appraisals in December and January to thousands of property owners in West Virginia. The state Legislature in 2021 mandated a new method of valuing mineral rights through House Bill 2581, and since then the State Tax Department has been crafting rules for valuing mineral holdings based on the guidance that legislation set forth.
Right out of the gate, though, the new methodology led to mistakes. The State Tax Department is blaming the mistakes on a new computer system and not all the necessary information transferring over.
Mineral rights owners have been calling our office for weeks complaining that the new appraisal on their property was three to four times higher than in prior years. One Ohio County couple, Tom and Margaret Stenger, even used a trip to Wheeling by Gov. Jim Justice to express their concern to the governor.
Local CPA Jeff Yourkovich also had noted a big change in his own mineral rights appraisal and also appraisals for some of his clients. He called the State Tax Department repeatedly in an attempt to understand the new process. His persistence finally paid off when he received the state’s methodology for valuing mineral rights.
That’s where things got interesting. According to the state’s formula, Yourkovich’s mineral holdings, which the state told him had a value of $68,000, actually should be appraised at $33,000. When he called the office, a State Tax Department official said they were aware of the issue and would fix it before tax bills are issued this summer.
But as Yourkovich noted, what assurances do mineral rights holders have that this will be fixed?
“So now, West Virginia says we’ve corrected your (appraisal) to $33,000, but how do I know they actually made that change? I could call the county assessor to make sure what they show for my property is $33,000, but their system is not yet up to date. In reality, I won’t really know until the bill comes. That’s where the problems are,” he said. “How will we know that they’ve gone back through the tens of thousands of mineral owners and corrected them all?”
That’s a good question, and one Tax Department officials should answer during their visit to Wheeling Thursday.
