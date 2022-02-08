As the Omicron variant loses its punch and active Covid cases retreat from recent statistical highs, states, school boards and private businesses across the country are rushing to end mask mandates. While we would preach both prudence and patience in the near term, the inevitable unmasking is at our doorstep – if it hasn’t already taken a seat in the living room.
And that is fine.
But what we cannot ignore, what we cannot afford to let slide, is that far too many of our fellow citizens here in West Virginia – 46.9 percent as of Tuesday – have yet to be vaccinated. And only 40.7 percent of those who are fully vaccinated have received a booster. Put another way, 78.3 percent of all West Virginias, about four of every five people, have yet to reach the equivalency of being fully vaccinated – two shots and a booster.
This disease is still with us and will be for years to come. So somehow, some way, more people, from 5 years old and up, need to show up and roll up a sleeve to get a jab in the arm. Three jabs, in fact.
We have no grand illusions about reaching herd immunity here in the Mountain State through vaccination, which has been proven medically and statistically to be the safest and most effective method of protecting against a possible infection and to slow if not stop the spread of the disease. Even with the number of people in the state who have built up immunity through having actually had the disease, the state’s population will remain susceptible to this coronavirus because of its stubborn aversion – for myriad reasons – to an efficient vaccine.
But, no, herd immunity – when a large portion of a community becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely – is not happening. That horse is long gone from the barn. As such, deaths will continue to mount, year after year for decades, when they didn’t need to, adding to totals that are already staggering – 5,900 here in West Virginia, 908,000 in the U.S. and more than 5.7 million worldwide. Why? Well, in part because we valued, as a society, a false narrative about “freedom” over the very real consequences to public health.
As such, the Omicron variant slapped us silly because we thought it was not going to be as virulent as the Delta variant – and it wasn’t. But the numbers show that because it was so highly transmissible, it infected many more people, sending wave after wave of the ill to the nation’s hospitals. Daily deaths rose to where they were last year about this time – back before vaccines were widely available.
Especially vulnerable to Omicron infection, it turns out, were people over 75, the unvaccinated and the medically vulnerable. In Florida, data show seniors making up about 80 percent of the deaths in the Omicron surge – similar to the 85 percent of deaths last winter. In between? About 60 percent of all deaths during the Delta surge. Medical experts suspect too many seniors did not get boosters ahead of the Omicron surge.
And now we suspect people are taking comfort with the notion of living with the disease, that it will become some kind of harmless endemic.
That’s not how this works and we cannot afford to become complacent.
An endemic infection is one in which overall rates for hospitalizations, for deaths, for any related statistic become static – not rising, not falling, holding steady. Yes, common colds are endemic. So are malaria and polio – as was smallpox until vaccines put an end to it.
In other words, an endemic disease can be widespread and deadly. In 2020, malaria killed more than 600,000 people. In the same year, 10 million people fell ill with tuberculosis and 1.5 million died.
In short, there is no going back to normal anytime soon. Because of our resistance to getting vaccinated, we made sure of that.
Now, as we tried previously, we must push to protect our most vulnerable because this killer is still looking for victims – and will be for years to come.