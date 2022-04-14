Good things happen, and they happen often. When someone is getting ready to welcome a baby into the world, everyone is filled with excitement. When a friend is getting a job promotion, everyone wants to throw a celebration. Because when we see someone do good, whether they’re close or not, one can’t help but feel happy for them. It’s almost contagious.
But bad things happen. They happen often. But instead of feeling joy, excitement or simple happiness, bad events seem to not spark any emotion. It’s almost like it’s just another day. After all, it didn’t happen to us. So, why feel anything?
Looking at it, some of these events should inflict shock. They should inflict some sort of emotion, right?
We’re just desensitized. We’re desensitized to nearly all the bad things that could happen. Sure, we haven’t been through half of the horrible things, but hearing of it doesn’t even cause a second thought.
It just is. And that’s scary.
In 1972, there was a study conducted with the University of Utah’s Department of Psychology called “The Desensitization of Children to Television Violence.” They found that children who had more exposure to violence in media prior to the study were less affected than those who had less prior to exposure.
But does that even surprise anyone?
Now, things are a little different than they were in 1972. There’s more technology and better access to it. So, kids are being exposed to more violence nowadays. And it’s easy to find these things. If they ever get interested in an event like 9/11, they have the ability to snoop around and find things that shock them at first. Then, it doesn’t.
It happened to my generation.
It’s not like horrific events haven’t happened before the 2000s, because they did. But now there’s a vast collection of 24/7 media that goes along with it. Once a person sees so much, it doesn’t seem that bad anymore. Which might not be bad for someone who is older and has seen a lot of things, but what about the children in the room?
Humans are interesting because we have so many emotions. Heck, someone could step outside and see someone walking their dog and feel like shedding a tear. Or that might just be me. But we feel things. When we’re angry, there’s a flush that fills the body. Sometimes we want to fight, and sometimes we can’t say anything. When we’re sad, breathing gets hard and nothing seems real. When we’re happy, it feels like everyone else should be happy, too.
Emotions are good. Emotions are natural.
So, that’s why an entire generation of desensitized people is scary. Emotions tell us things, but why doesn’t it work once people are numb to situations? Then what about the next generation? When does it stop?
To feel and to have empathy is crucial to building a better society. But to feel, one needs not to be desensitized.
Bad things happen, and no one bats an eye.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.