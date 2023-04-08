Several months before my mother passed away, she began to embrace disengagement. The term did not reveal itself to me until, years later, I began to understand its truth. It was about the same time that a friend remarked that he didn’t realize how intelligent and insightful his own mother was until she passed away. It was then and continues to gain in truthfulness 17 years later.
My mother made certain to get out and about every day, even if that meant simply stopping at the grocery, antiquing in the quaint upstate New York village where she lived, or enjoying lunch at the waterfront. These journeys were important to her, primarily because they came with surprise conversations with both young and young-at-heart. She often shared these moments of delight with me, and I looked forward to hearing them and occasionally writing snippets from them that resonated with me in my writing journal.As the political climate took on a fierce and brutal cloak, my mother would often remark that she had made the decision to pick and choose moments to engage, opting often to seek solace instead from the outrage, the lack of diplomacy in discourse, and the refusal from a vast majority to even entertain the notion that opinions that differed from their own held any merit, any value in the least. She would often remark that she simply did not “feel up to the task” on some days, changing “some” to “most” as she celebrated more birthdays.
Like I said, I “get it.” and then, I hear the resonant tone of words spoken by Martin Luther King, Jr., and I reconsider, knowing that each of us is called, always called, to continue to fight the good fight, regardless of the toll it takes on us: “It may well be that we will have to repent in this generation. Not merely for the vitriolic words and violent actions of the bad people, but for the appalling silence and indifference of the good people ...”
In considering the ideal balance between ensuring our own mental health and refusing to be silenced, I too find myself picking and choosing when to engage. Wisdom has been gifted in moments when to engage only to be challenged to accept what is unacceptable encourages us to walk away. Conversely, there are moments when healthy discourse is encouraged, reaping a fresh perspective that we perhaps hadn’t considered, one that peels back multiple levels of an unfamiliar viewpoint that at the very least makes us think, and in the end, opening our minds to something new is always a welcomed step in the right direction. It is also a strike against forces whose very purpose is to control in ways that are destructive at their worst and abrasive at their best. Either way is unacceptable.
What remains is the power behind two very certain words that keep us moving forward, one foot in front of the other: Carry on. Carry on. Or perhaps the mock-Latin aphorism works best (knowing with complete certainty that my very proper mother would nod in silent agreement): Illegitimi non carborundum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.