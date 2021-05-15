Covid-19 is loosening its grip on West Virginia thanks to an early, efficient and nationally acclaimed vaccine rollout that utilized community-based distribution centers, prioritized older people, and included educators as essential workers. We have learned from and lived through the various phases of Covid, and now we must use these lessons to support our children – social-emotionally, academically and developmentally. It will take more than the billion dollars in federal aid headed to our state to recover. Plans for a more robust post-Covid education system require a focus on the fundamentals and a vision for the future.
Life and education have been continuously disruptive for the class of 2021. Junior and senior years were marked by pandemic interruptions. Standardized tests and college entrance exams were postponed or canceled. Proms were missed and graduations were held as drive-through ceremonies or under extremely tight restrictions. Additionally, there were the work stoppages during their sophomore and freshman years. A normal high school year is something they have never known, and yet, these resilient students pushed through with grit and determination under the most abnormal circumstances.
It’s our turn, as the caring adults, to show similar resilience in rebuilding a stronger educational framework and infrastructure that can facilitate the recovery our students need. We knew the return to school last fall would require the tenacious and undauntable effort of primed education professionals, staff and administrators to effectively serve students who had been separated from the structured school environment for more than six months. We must now reinforce the guardrails around our education system for the 2022 school year when the needs are expected to be even greater.
A full recovery for all, especially children, is impossible without a direct response to trauma. Many students already suffering in vulnerable environments have layered additional traumatic experiences on top of the existing stressors. For them, the aftershocks of the pandemic may manifest as anxiety, depression, hyperactivity or any number of behaviors. Schools must be equipped to address these complicated and delicate situations because even the most effective teacher cannot inspire learning when a child’s basic needs are unmet.
Consistency and patience are key for our children and supports should be built around a nucleus that begins there.
Approximately 50,000 families kept their children at home to learn virtually. Most of them will return to public school in August having been away from the structured school setting for a year and a half. They will need to be reacclimated to school life and learning that is very different from what they’ve grown accustomed to.
The State Department of Education’s recovery support plan is divided into three categories:
1) Learning Recovery and Innovation which includes student academic and social-emotional needs as well as staff professional learning and social-emotional needs. The social-emotional needs identified in this category will be supported through the recently announced Technical Assistance Centers. This collaboration with Marshall and West Virginia University expands the state’s network of behavior and mental health resources for pre-K – 12 schools as well as capacity to expand Communities In Schools programs to more school sites.
2) Health and Safety focusing on the health and well-being of students and staff to maintain in-person learning.
3) Infrastructure and Facilities Improvement including technology and accessibility purchases, and construction projects that reduce environmental health hazards.
The money will be of great resource, but the dollar deluge can be overwhelming without the necessary planning and processes in place. In all, schools in the Mountain State will benefit from $1.2 billion in federal relief funding.
Once again, the WVDE is passing its allocation of the federal aid on to the districts. Fifty-four counties have applied for and will receive a portion of this $34 million as part of the Student Opportunity for Learning and Engagement Grant (SOLE). These summer, multi-week and fall extended learning experiences will help students recover from the spectrum of pandemic loss. Counties will sponsor programs that range from Wildlife Adventures and Space Missions camps to middle and high school credit recovery. Also included within many of the summer programs are core instruction targeting learning loss with STEM, fitness activities, Arts and Crafts, Music and mental health support to name a few. Counties are required to offer meals and transportation.
The Department has outlined a framework to assist counties in developing plans for the effective use of the latest allocation – $740 million in American Rescue Plan funds. Included in this support is technical assistance in which a WVDE cross-agency team works with counties to ensure the short-term infusion of funds has lasting impact on student success. Guidance will also give local teams a broader vision of how funds can be used that expire September 2024.
The WVDE is also encouraging families to get their children, ages 12 and above, vaccinated so next year will not be a repeat of the past two years.
Finally, the Department is encouraging the expansion of the Communities In Schools program beyond the 23 counties and 50,000 students it currently serves in the state. This initiative has proven to be a significant factor in reaching families and students and keeping them connected to their support networks during school closures.
Looking back at where we were a year ago, our progress cannot be denied. We have made it this far by building a roadmap to recovery as we journeyed the course. We must forge ahead with the same dogged determination to secure the best outcomes for our children. It will take even greater levels of creativity, collaboration, communication, continued perseverance, and commitment to achieve better tomorrows. We are in this together.
— Miller L. Hall is president of the West Virginia Board of Education.