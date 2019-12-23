Finally! Legislation to secure pensions and the health care of nearly 100,000 retired coal miners, their widows, and their families has been passed by Congress.
The legislation — backed by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., U.S. Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. — was included in the final funding package bill passed by lawmakers last week that is designed to keep the federal government open into early 2020.
The measure is now awaiting the signature of President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign the spending bill into law.
This is certainly good news. Many retired coal miners, along with their family members, were deeply worried about the pending loss of their benefits.
The bipartisan American Miners Act secures lifetime health care benefits for 13,000 miners who would have lost their benefits entirely on Jan. 1 and the 92,000 miners who would have seen their pensions gutted next year without congressional action.
“This would not have happened without the UMWA and the thousands of coal miners who invested their time and energy, year after year, coming to Washington, walking the halls, and fighting for their brothers and sisters,” Manchin said. “It has been the honor of my life to lead this fight and bring together the coalition that made this possible. I want to thank my colleagues in Congress, Democrats and Republicans, for making this a truly bipartisan effort.”
“I’m grateful to our West Virginia miners — who I’ve stood alongside throughout this entire process — for their hope, their patience, and the hard work they’ve done for decades to power our country,” Capito added.
Hundreds of retirees in Southwest Virginia also would have lost their health care benefits on Jan. 1 had the measure not passed, Warner said last week.
Given the current toxic environment in Washington, it is comforting to know that Democrats and Republicans can still find common ground on important critical issues — such as keeping the lights on in Washington and shoring up miners’ pension and health care benefits.
Although it is sad that it took our elected leaders this long to act upon the American Miners Act, retirees and their family members can at least breathe easier now knowing that their pensions and health care benefits won’t be lost.