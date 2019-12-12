Once again, the state of West Virginia has suffered a black eye on the national stage. It’s the kind of thing that can’t help draw people to live here when we’re hemorrhaging population.
A photo surfaced last week of a group of correctional officers who all had raised their hands in a Nazi salute.
The investigation continues, but the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety has already fired three people and suspended 34 without pay.
Some reports say it was intended as a joke toward a classroom instructor. Regardless of why they chose to use the Nazi salute, it is unacceptable.
The reaction nationwide was immediate and strong.
“This photo is outrageous and morally repugnant,” said James Pasch, spokesman for the Anti-Defamation League. “There’s nothing more shocking than to see uniformed officers in training raising their arms in a Nazi salute. There’s simply no justification for this act or the message it sends.”
“This blatant act of anti-Semitism and hate must be repudiated by relevant authorities through actions, not just words,” the Council on American-Islamic Relations said.
Gov. Jim Justice told The Charleston Gazette-Mail that the offenders will be held accountable.
“If somebody is willing to do that, then, really and truly, they need to be suffering the consequences,” he said.
One of the consequences should be that these people never work a day as correctional officers or in any other state position.
Think for a moment: If you were a nurse or teacher or doctor out of state, planning to take a job in West Virginia, would you think twice after seeing the photo?
People across the country must be thinking the worst about West Virginia.
Or if you are a nurse, teacher or doctor already living in West Virginia, would you seriously consider moving to another state?
We cannot tolerate such behavior, and we must condemn it in the strongest terms.
As for the would-be corrections officers, Gov. Justice said he “can’t sympathize with stupidity.”
And stupidity is a large component in this scandal. If these people in the photo would pick up a history book every now and then, they would know just how horrible the Nazis were and the atrocities they committed.
Perhaps in today’s climate, people feel less encumbered when it comes to hate speech. But the state government, nonetheless, must act swiftly and act strongly in this case.
Government workers must know that there will be serious repercussions when they take part in such hateful activity.
Editor’s note: “Other Voices” does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Register-Herald.