News last week of the upcoming closure of The Last Fountain at New Graham Pharmacy brought an outpouring of expression from folks lamenting the loss.
The throwback diner has been a fixture in Bluefield, Va., for more than 80 years – a place for burgers, shakes, fries and, perhaps most importantly, community fellowship.
A lunchtime visit to The Last Fountain almost always brought an impromptu visit with friends from long ago, and today.
Whose daughter had a baby? Whose son was starting college? Who was getting married … or embarking on the opposite route?
Those questions, and more, were asked and answered in between bites of sandwiches and sips of ice-cold cola.
● ● ●
After publishing the story, the Daily Telegraph’s Facebook page exploded with comments on the closure from people near and far.
“So sad! Enjoyed lunch there many times with good friends,” posted Carolyn B.
And Jeri E. wrote, “This was one of my favorite places when I lived there. This is heartbreaking. When is the last day? I live away from Bluefield now but would like to travel for one last meal at The Last Fountain.”
Jonathan S. called the closure “heartbreaking” when sharing the story. “Mom first had me hooked at this place. The last day of school, each year, Mom would take me here as a treat and we’d celebrate another school year done …”
And Brent C. posted, “Noooooooo!!!!!! So many memories, great food and shakes too. I have to go one last time …”
● ● ●
I empathized with the readers, then figuratively kicked myself for not patronizing the restaurant more often of late.
In years past, The Last Fountain had been a go-to place for lunch. A good egg salad sandwich can be hard to find, and the ambience in the friendly, bustling diner was always good for a smile.
But I, like so many people, became busy.
During my Lifestyles years, the lunch hour was much more manageable. There were no worries of missing a “breaking” wedding, or fear of being scooped on a holiday story about preschoolers’ wish lists for Santa.
After my transition back to news, however, I found myself constantly caught up in the mayhem and madness of the day.
Crime. Crashes. Government goofs and just plain silliness. There was always something urgent demanding attention.
Then, in what seemed like the blink of an eye, our news world changed dramatically. The internet morphed from a technological novelty to mainstream infrastructure.
And our deadline moved from once a day to deliver print to every minute of the day to bring readers news online in the timeliest manner possible.
This new age was awesome and exciting – and just a bit scary.
● ● ●
Don’t misunderstand, I am in no way a tech hater.
I date back to dictionary days and an era when research involved combing through books for one minuscule fact or spelling.
(Try looking up fuchsia in a print dictionary when you mistakenly think the third letter is “s.”)
Our current ability to Google a source’s vague reference to a person, place or thing is a wondrous and time-saving tool for journalists.
But at times, when in a sentimental state, I do ponder what we’ve lost with our gains.
● ● ●
Back in the day, sit-down lunches at local restaurants were the norm for our newsroom culture.
In addition to The Last Fountain, Shoney’s and Pizza Hut on Bluefield Avenue and Western Sizzlin on Stadium Drive were favorites.
The latter three have long been gone, but I can still recall the aroma of freshly baked pepperoni, the yumminess of a hot fudge cake and the delectable taste of that first bite of hot-off-the-grill steak.
We used these lunch hours to take a break from the day’s crazy, but also, inevitably, reverted back to talking shop.
We conversed about what was going on in our community among ourselves, and with fellow patrons and waitresses.
We learned what was important to readers and generated coverage to meet the need for knowledge of neighborhood news.
I sometimes wonder how many stories in our papers of decades past were generated by casual conversation over a cup of coffee at Shoney’s.
● ● ●
The social media tsunami overtaking our culture has made the need for face-to-face dialogue almost unnecessary.
Why talk when you can text? Who needs a restaurant filled with opinionated people when you can scan an angry Facebook thread? And why waste time on a plated meal unless you’re planning to post a picture of it to Instagram?
While I appreciate the immediacy and far-reaching scope of social media, I also miss seeing passion in eyes and hearing the reverberation of voice tones.
A smiley or angry emoji will never replace true emotion expressed during a one-on-one conversation.
Have we evolved or devolved?
I don’t have the answer.
But I do know that I miss hot fudge cakes, and I am certain I will miss The Last Fountain.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.