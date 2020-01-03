THUMBS UP to Raleigh County native Jane Marks, named AARP’s new state president. Marks will succeed outgoing State President Rich Stonestreet of Charleston, who completed his six-year tenure as AARP’s lead state volunteer Dec. 31. An AARP volunteer since 2015, Marks has more than 30 years of experience working in the nonprofit, public policy and advocacy arena. She spent the majority of her professional career as a nonprofit executive, serving in leadership roles with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Southern West Virginia, Sunrise Museum and PRO-Kids, Inc. Marks, of Charleston, will articulate the positions and views of AARP in the Mountain State; provide leadership; and foster creativity and enthusiasm in AARP’s volunteers, members, and staff. Additionally, she will represent AARP West Virginia and its members at key state and national meetings and events. She will serve as chair of the State Executive Council, as well as partner with AARP State Director Gaylene Miller, staff and volunteers to help achieve AARP’s vision, mission and strategic priorities within West Virginia.
THUMBS UP to Pine Haven Homeless Shelter for now offering overnight stays for clients who need a bed during colder months. There is a need for an emergency warming station when temperatures dip and those who are homeless are at risk of freezing to death. The shelter now has four beds which are available on a 24-hour basis. Clients who use the beds do not have to complete an intake and accept Pine Haven services in order to sleep there. The four beds are available on an emergency basis for a three-night stay. After that, the client may choose to talk to a case manager and move into the shelter.
THUMBS UP to West Virginia’s plans to begin training its corrections department staff about the Holocaust after a photograph of correction officer cadets giving Nazi salutes led to dozens of firings and widespread outrage. Ultimately, investigators determined the cadets displayed “poor judgment” but concluded no one who participated in the gesture was being discriminatory. Four additional instructors were also suspended without pay for not doing enough to stop the saluting, the report said.
THUMBS UP to New River Gorge Regional Development Authority in Beckley being awarded a $708,300 grant to promote business development, job creation, job retention and private investment in Southern West Virginia by expanding WV HIVE entrepreneur and business assistance programs. The EDA grant project, to be located in a Tax Cuts and Jobs Act designated Opportunity Zone, will be matched with $177,367 in local funds, is expected to generate $3 million in private investment, and help create or retain 345 jobs.