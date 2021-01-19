Recently, I received a phone call from a concerned constituent. She explained that her 29-year old son is a two-time bone marrow transplant recipient. For the last four years, he has worn a mask due to his weakened immune system.
She said, “Please, can you help my son get vaccinated? Please remember that people with immune deficiencies need it more than anyone else.”
She’s right. According to Dr. Alan Taege, Infectious Disease Specialist at The Cleveland Clinic, serious complications of Covid are most likely to occur in elderly people and those who have weakened immune systems (“immunocompromised”). Because they are at high risk, the CDC recommends that the immunocompromised receive the vaccination.
Who is immunocompromised? More people than you might imagine. Patients with cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, lupus, diabetes and transplants, for example. Across the US, more than 3 percent of the population fits this category. In West Virginia, the rates are higher. More than 45 percent of our population has multiple chronic conditions, many of which cause immune deficiencies.
According to Science Magazine, researchers in the United Kingdom who discovered the Covid variant straint did so by studying immunocompromised patients. They found the variant virus in a patient who was given rituximab (a very expensive drug delivered via infusion) as a form of cancer treatment. The patient acquired the Covid strain, was given remdesivir and plasma immediately, yet still died. Immunosuppressed citizens may hold the keys to understanding how Covid continues to evolve. We must remember their plight.
Americans understand, because all of us have family members with immune deficiencies. A Harris public opinion poll in August 2020 asked Americans who should receive priority for the COVID vaccine? The results were: 1) health care workers, 2) the elderly, and 3) the immunocompromised.
Most states are rightfully focusing their vaccination efforts on the elderly. West Virginia leaders have done an exemplary job of protecting seniors and specifically prioritizing those in nursing homes. West Virginia leads the nation in vaccination rates. And now, it is time for us to lead the nation by being the first state to prioritize the most vulnerable segment of the population – the immunocompromised.
Because their conditions are not always visible, we sometimes forget about the immunocompromised. They need protection more than anyone else. Some are young, some are old, and they all are in grave danger.
I thank the courageous mother from southern West Virginia who called me with a message we all need to hear: “Please remember that people with immune deficiencies like my son need the vaccine more than anyone else.”
We hear you. We remember him. We must vaccinate the most vulnerable among us.
Senator Stephen Baldwin represents the 10th District and is Pastor of Ronceverte Presbyterian Church. Stephen.Baldwin@wvsenate.gov