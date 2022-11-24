When West Virginia voters rejected Amendment 4 last week, those who had warned against such a change in oversight — the West Virginia Association of School Administrators, the West Virginia Education Association, the West Virginia chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, and the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association, to name a few — breathed a sigh of relief.
With the vote, the state Department of Education remains the only such agency that does not have to submit rules to the Legislative Rule-Making Review Committee.
But State Board of Education President Paul Hardesty took perhaps the best approach to the news:
“It is my desire to put this issue behind us,” Hardesty said. “It’s time for the (Department of Education) and the State Board of Education to work with the governor and the legislature to provide the best educational opportunities available for ALL West Virginia children. No more us-versus-them, but all of us working together every day to promote student achievement.”
Hardesty went a step further saying there are “no more excuses,” and that we owe it to our kids to find “real solutions.”
He’s right. No more distractions, no more excuses, no more tilting at socio-cultural windmills that do nothing but harm our kids, it is time for those who spend so much time telling us they care about children and the future of this state to do their jobs. Lawmakers, the governor, the state Board of Education –in fact, all of us — have to, as Hardesty put it, “roll up our sleeves.”
We’ve been dead last for so long, it seems as though we have no hope. If we don’t work together now to pull ourselves out of the basement, we don’t.
