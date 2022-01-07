To Watoga State Park being named as a Dark Sky Park by the International Dark Sky Association. It’s the first site in West Virginia to get the designation, which comes with opportunities for astronomy tourism and nocturnal wildlife observation. The Watoga State Park Foundation’s board of directors had been seeking the designation since 2018. They replaced 150 outdoor light fixtures, installed telescopes and added stargazing events as well as educational events on wildlife that benefits from a dark sky environment. Calvin Price State Forest and Droop Mountain Battlefield State Park, which are managed by Watoga, are included in the designation.
To a new equestrian campground with a covered corral and 20 stalls that is being developed at North Bend State Park. Department of Resources Director Stephen McDaniel announced the project during a recent meeting of the Shiloh Trail Riders. He said it was prompted by a surge of interest in trail riding. When the project is completed, McDaniel said, it will be the largest of three equestrian campgrounds in West Virginia. The new campground will include a loop of 12 pull-in campsites large enough to accommodate campers and trailers. It is being built adjacent to the Cokeley Campground at North Bend, and visitors will be able to use the bathhouse there.
To Naloxone doses by the hundreds that were distributed just before Christmas in an effort to help people suffering from opioid overdoses. Teams set up stations in six southern West Virginia’s counties — Mercer, McDowell, Monroe, Wyoming, Summers and Raleigh. Volunteers distributed a total of 249 kits. Each kit contained two doses for a total of 498. Besides providing naloxone training and distributing the medication, the public was offered information about mental health and substance use disorder services for struggling individuals and their families
To Independence running back Atticus Goodson, named the Kennedy Award winner as the state’s top high school football player. That after being named the Class AA all-state captain and the Curt Warner Award winner as the state’s top running back. Goodson was named to the Class AA all-state baseball team as a first-team outfielder. In addition, he was named as the 2021 Register-Herald Athlete of the Year.