To former Beckley native Cleo Gore-Hinton who recently celebrated her 110th birthday with family and friends. Her birthday parade attracted more than 300 people and 50 family members and was led by a police car, a police van and an officer on an ATV. Neighbors stood in yards and across the street as friends and strangers drove by, cars decorated with balloons and signs, horns blaring while she sat on the porch, surrounded by family. In her 110 years, among the many things Hinton has lived through are two World Wars, the Civil Rights Movement, the Great Depression, Prohibition, and the sinking of the Titanic and the Lusitania. When she was born in 1910, women didn’t have the right to vote. She saw the passage of the 19th Amendment and when her time came, she put her rights to good use. “She worked the elections every year,” her son said.
To Senate passage of the Great American Outdoors Act. The landmark conservation package passed the Senate recently by a vote of 73-25. The legislation would provide full and permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and finally address the approximately $20 billion deferred maintenance backlog in the United States’ public lands. The Great American Outdoors Act also provides significant funding — $9.5 billion over five years — to address the deferred maintenance needs on federal lands. The bill is expected to create more than 110,000 infrastructure related jobs.
To a $1 million federal grant awarded to the West Virginia State Police that will help troopers coordinate more closely with county and local law enforcement to target methamphetamine and the illicit trafficking of opioids, including prescription drugs. The State Police is establishing multi-jurisdictional teams, coordinating with county sheriffs and municipal police chiefs. The three-year grant will help cover equipment, training, overtime and other related expenses. The State Police was one of 12 agencies nationwide that received the U.S. Department of Justice funding.
To the continued expansion of the maple syrup industry in West Virginia. Production increased by 2,000 gallons in 2020 for a total of 16,000 gallons for the year. This increase occurred despite a 5,000 decrease from total number of taps — 80,000 — placed in 2019. Even though producers faced less than ideal conditions, there was still an upward trend for the maple industry. A lot of that was due to the advances in technology and the maturity of West Virginia’s production. The United States maple syrup production totaled 4.37 million gallons.