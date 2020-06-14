Just when you thought it was safe to go outside.
On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projected 124,000 to 140,000 deaths in the United States from COVID-19-related complications by the Fourth of July. Headed into this weekend, the nation was nearing 115,000 deaths.
Surprised? Shouldn’t be. The projection all along has been between 125,000 and a quarter million for the full run of the disease – unless all trains run off track. Then we are talking one to two million.
Back to the present and the short term, it’s June and temps are in the 80s. People have been cooped up and are looking for a little independence, aching to get out to a concert, to a game, to the racetrack, to a festival, to a state fair. And, as it turns out, to church.
But this novel coronavirus – known as SARS-CoV-2 by epidemiologists, virologists, microbiologists and biomedical scientists in general – couldn’t care less. It is contagious, it mutates, knows no politics or borders, infects the young and the old, especially the infirm, the poor, those without access to quality health care and those with underlying health conditions. And that, like it or not, is a pretty succinct demographic profile of West Virginia.
Now is not the time to let down our guard, friend, or leave your mask at home.
As Gov. Jim Justice opens the final flood gates of his phased-in plan to public activity in shared spaces, know this: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are rising in 22 states.
Texas, Florida and California are reporting records for daily tallies of new cases.
In Oregon, citing a recent if not startling rise in cases, Gov. Kate Brown is tapping the brakes on reopening efforts, describing the move as a “yellow light.”
In Oklahoma, Gov. Kevin Stitt allowed visits to nursing homes and long-term care facilities. And then, as was to be expected, the state reported 222 new confirmed cases of the virus – a new one-day high – on Friday.
If you are concerned about the health of the nation’s economy, the Federal Reserve predicted on Friday a rapidly contracting G.D.P. in a grim report to Congress.
No,The reason? Obvious. Until we have proven and effective medicines to treat the sick, until we have a vaccine to block infections, we will continue to see rolling spikes in confirmed cases throwing gravel into the gears of any economic recovery.
And these recent spikes? A mere blip, scientists say, compared to a second wave predicted for this fall.
But not here in West Virginia, we have grown too comfortable thinking or too obstinate to regard the science. Because our population is scattered around the mountains, social distancing is a way of life, here, we say.
True enough, confirmed cases in these parts have been comparatively low. Observational evidence says people are wearing masks of one kind or another when they are out and about. And that is a good thing to see.
But, as they say, what goes around comes around. And on Friday, health officials in Greenbrier County reported nine cases in one 24-hour period – as many as it had reported since the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources starting counting.
By Saturday, the number had grown to 17, the disease spreading first among congregants at a local church, Graystone Baptist.
That is what is known as a wake-up call.
Gov. Justice can open every door to every business, but the decision to play along, wear a mask or avoid crowds altogether is on each and every one of us.
Here’s the deal: We have to learn, if we haven’t already, how to live with this virus. It is going to be around for awhile. The CDC issued some new guidelines that are not new at all. Stay away from large gatherings, wear cloth face coverings, do not share objects, wash your hands and avoid contact with people from outside your local area.
We will add: Be smart. Be safe. Then and only then can we celebrate Independence Day – together.