As we are now up to our elbows in the debate as to whether we should be willing to suffer a pinprick of pain to our personal freedoms – if not our pride – and be strapped with wearing a mask to prevent the spread of Covid-19, medical research is arriving on the scene to arrest any doubt.
No, we are not talking about West Virginia’s positive test rate, which of late has been bouncing around the 4 percent mark – though that is concerning.
And, no, it’s not that Sun Belt states are recording daily test rates above 20 percent – though that is alarming.
It is study and research that blow a previously comforting notion out of the water of ignorance. This disease is more insidious and dangerous than first thought. Not only does it put people in the hospital, not only does it take lives (130,000 in the U.S. and counting), but it does damage in even the mildest of cases.
The World Health Organization has been telling us that over 80 percent of Covid-19 cases around the world are asymptomatic or, at worst, mild. But, now, having run with this disease for a few months, evidence is emerging that questions that equation.
Not that our own president and vice president have been on the lookout, warning us to do whatever we can to stay safe. To the contrary. In February, when the federal government had confirmed 15 cases of the virus, President Trump predicted the number would soon be near “zero.” On Feb. 24, with 51 confirmed cases, the president said, “The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA.”
As of Tuesday night, the nation was approaching 3 million cases and the president was still not wearing a mask in public. To top it off, he was pressuring school systems to open their doors this fall. Nothing to see here, right?
Vice President Mike Pence jumped on the administration’s happy talk bandwagon in late April, predicting, “I think honestly, if you look at the trends today, that I think by Memorial Day weekend we will have this coronavirus epidemic behind us.”
According John Hopkins University, honestly, there were 44,953 new cases on Tuesday. In one day.
So instead of turning to politicians with heads full of self-promotion and deceit, let us turn to the scientists.
Virologists, microbiologists, epidemiologists and researchers are trying to wrap their brains around the science of movement of a living body – how muscles, bones, tendons and ligaments work together under assault by this particular virus. What is becoming obvious to them is that even the mildest of coronavirus cases can be tough to ditch.
Back to VP Pence. Just last week he said that it was “a good thing” that many of the newly infected victims of the disease were young, less at risk of becoming severely ill than mom and dad, grandma and grandpa. Their symptoms would go away in about two weeks and all would be back to normal.
And for some, that is true. Others, however, are experiencing lasting side effects – some of which can be fatal.
Research says the virus has been linked to blood clotting and severe strokes in people as young as 30. Not only does this virulent disease affect the lungs and blood, it also attacks the liver, kidneys and brain.
We have also learned that some illnesses have lasted months. A recent Dutch report documented many patients – 91 percent of whom were not hospitalized – with intense fatigue, chest pressure and persistent shortness of breath.
And, yes, did we mention severe strokes?
As reported over the past two weeks as the disease is running rampant across most of our country, people in their 20s, 30s and 40s are accounting for a growing proportion of cases in many states, raising fears that asymptomatic young people – those with “mild” cases – are helping fuel the virus’s fire.
So wear a mask? Yes, indeed. Swallow your pride. Also, keep your distance and be smart. This disease can lock on and not let go.
No one, apparently, is bullet proof, kid, and there is much to learn about this disease, its multiple manifestations and and the toll it takes on human life.