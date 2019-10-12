A pair of reports out this week, piled atop disappointing student achievement scores, clearly show not much has changed in the Mountain State these past several years and, as such, the economic road ahead looks peppered with potholes and as perilous as possible.
First, John Deskins, director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at West Virginia University, informed us all – as has become his habit in his annual Economic Outlook Conference address – that West Virginia remains overly reliant on extraction industries and needs to diversify its economy. He also reminded us that the state’s labor force participation rate is at 54 percent – nearly double digits behind the national norm and solidly in last place among all 50 states.
Later in the week, this little piece of outrage dropped: A disproportionate percentage of teachers are not showing up regularly for work. According to research by the state Department of Education, more than half – 52.75 percent, to be exact – of West Virginia public school instructors missed more than 10 days of school last year. Four of six school districts in this newspaper’s market, including Raleigh County, put up numbers that were worse.
Even more troubling, statewide teacher absenteeism over the past four years is on the rise.
Deepening the dilemma, the Department of Education’s annual Balanced Scorecard – issued earlier this school year – showed that more than 38 percent of schools in West Virginia failed to meet a state standard for student attendance. At least 20 percent of the state’s student population was chronically absent, missing a defined 10 percent of all school days. The math is easy: One in five kids missed at least 18 days of school this past year.
And there, in a nutshell, is our terrible truth and sorry story: Too few people are showing up for work and for schooling.
Education is the foundation for building any kind of sustainable economic future here or anywhere else, but if teachers are no-shows, and students are staying home, then there is not much hope for the general welfare or improving workforce statistics.
With such rampant absenteeism, we are not surprised that student performance is abysmal. The state’s Balanced Scorecard could not find a single high school in West Virginia that fully meets or exceeds the math standard, and only 9 percent of schools – at elementary, middle and secondary levels – meet the English-language arts standard. None exceeds the mark.
Likewise, no school in our six-county market fully meets or exceeds academic performance standards – at any grade level – in math or English-language arts.
Not. A. One.
Let’s be clear: This is shameful and unacceptable.
There is myriad research that shows chronic student absenteeism – for any reason – to be a leading indicator of academic failure.
Researchers in Baltimore and Chicago linked chronic absenteeism in pre-kindergarten and kindergarten to weaker third-grade reading scores. Further studies show that in middle and high schools, it is a leading indicator that a student is off track for graduation.
All of this, of course, makes sense and no one should be surprised. Learning suffers when students are absent from the classroom, period. And the situation is only aggravated when teachers, too, are taking days off. Teachers can be the most potent, important and influential school resource contributing to a student’s academic achievement. But not if half of the teacher population is taking a pass 10 or more days a year.
School leaders – from the school board to the superintendent, from academic counselors to classroom teachers – need to step up and take responsibility for these failures, for finding solutions and, yes, for showing up prepared to inspire and engage future generations.