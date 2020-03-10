Most of our reports regarding action against dilapidated, often unsafe, buildings originates in municipalities. But there are junk structures in rural areas and small towns without the resources to address the situation, too.
In Hancock County, an Abandoned Building Ordinance Committee has been looking at such structures. Members of the panel met recently to discuss 29 properties.
Owners of some of them will be getting letters informing them their buildings are not in compliance with county requirements. Detailed information on how to bring structures into compliance is furnished.
Eventually, the committee can ask county commissioners to have dilapidated buildings torn down, if that proves necessary. That step already has been taken in regard to a house in Newell.
The process is not easy – and not inexpensive. Good for Hancock County officials for taking it on.
