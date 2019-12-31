Fugitives, fires, fatalities, an epidemic, economic upheaval and a mass euthanization. How does one whittle down 10 years of headlines into 10 top stories of the decade?
The simple answer: Not easily.
For days I have been immersed in news stories and photographs spanning back to 2010.
Most of the events I recall with a flashbulb-like memory. I remember who was working and what we were doing in the newsroom when the call came in by police scanner or over the phone.
Sometimes one knows in the first instant that a story is going to be big. In other cases it evolves over hours, days, months or even years.
One of the first breaking news events of the past decade occurred in February 2011. We were alerted to the story when I received a telephone call from an editor at a small Ohio newspaper.
Samuel “Sammy” K. Littleton II, who was believed to have murdered his girlfriend’s adult daughter and an elderly couple in Ohio, was on the run and thought to be hiding out in Princeton.
We quickly jumped on the story.
A car belonging to the elderly couple was found in the Princeton Walmart parking lot, and for three days the community was on edge as law enforcement agencies conducted an extensive search of the region.
Littleton was caught on Feb. 24 when State Police troopers, including a K-9 unit, converged on his hiding spot in the forest behind Walmart.
The scanner call was clear and succinct.
“The dog’s got him! The dog’s got him!”
l l l
Littleton was not the only fugitive who made his mark on the top stories list.
A year later, in April 2012, the community was gripped by the manhunt for Mercer County resident Tracey Lee Atwell, who killed his wife at her Rock residence and then abducted his 8-year-old daughter, Porsche.
Two days after the murder, Atwell and his daughter were found safe near the Mercer-Raleigh county line.
This year, another fugitive claimed headlines.
Donquale “DJ” Gray, 25, of Bluefield, was killed after firing at U.S. Marshals as they attempted to apprehend him in Morgantown.
Gray had been the focus of a manhunt after he shot a Bluefield, Va., police officer on Feb. 16 during a traffic stop on Route 460 near Exit 3 in the town of Bluefield, Va.
Some readers may be surprised to learn that Gray did not make the cut for Top 10, or even Top 20, stories of the decade.
l l l
So what are the criteria for selecting a top story of the decade? Ask 10 journalists and you are likely to get 10 different answers.
Headline value. Impact on the community. Number of individuals affected. National attention. And there’s more – lots more – to consider.
One of the most commonly debated themes is event versus issue.
Single-event headlines would include stories on the mass euthanization of animals at the Mercer County Animal Shelter in 2011 and the dual bank robberies, bomb threat and subsequent shootout in downtown Bluefield in September 2015.
Both were big events that captured the public’s attention.
But how do they rank against ongoing issues such as the opioid epidemic and turmoil in the coal industry?
If these stories were lined up side-by-side, how would you vote?
l l l
Outside interest is a factor that cannot be ignored when debating the picks, and several Daily Telegraph stories drew international attention.
The first was the death of Mercer County Pastor Mack Randall Wolford who died in May 2012 after being bitten by a timber rattlesnake during a religious service at Panther State Forest in McDowell County.
Wolford was brought back to a residence in Mercer County after the incident, but an ambulance was not immediately called. By the time help was summoned, it was too late to save his life.
Wolford had been bitten in the hip. The rattlesnake’s name was Sheba.
Other Daily Telegraph stories that spanned the globe included “DUI Baby” – a child rescued from the backseat of a car during a traffic stop whose mother was driving while intoxicated – and a creepy clown dressed in orange garb hanging out on the side of Simmons River Road.
l l l
What other stories must be considered for the list of Top 10 of the Decade?
There are many, including the East River Mountain Tunnel Fire in July 2014, the fire ravaging five buildings in downtown Matoaka in August 2014, the three men found dead in a Montcalm home in July 2015, the mine entrapment in McDowell County in September 2016, the arrest and later conviction of pedophile and former church volunteer Timothy Probert in 2016, the suspension of the Bible in the Schools program in January 2017, and the multiple fatalities on Interstate 77 near Camp Creek.
And that’s not all. There is still the ongoing saga of our Bridge to Nowhere, which is now finally going somewhere, and the massively huge story from January of this year when Intuit announced they were coming to downtown Bluefield.
We also cannot forget our headline-making decapitatrix Roena Mills. Mills was charged with stabbing and decapitating her boyfriend’s son, Bo White, on Easter Sunday 2018. She was found guilty of the crime in December of this year.
l l l
As of the writing of this column, I have trimmed my list of top stories of the decade down to 20.
While a handful are certain to make the cut, the remaining five will be determined after much debate among editors and longtime staffers.
Some readers will agree with our choices. Others will not.
That is to be expected.
The final list will appear in The Bluefield Daily Telegraph on Tuesday, New Year’s Eve. Our hope is that it provokes debate and dialogue.
Summing up the decade in 10 news stories is not an easy task.
Whether we get it right, or wrong, will ultimately be up to you.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.