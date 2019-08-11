A trifecta of unrelated stories over the course of the past couple of weeks speaks independently – if not in a coordinated manner – to the work that is going on in southern West Virginia to preserve our past, make the most of the environmental advantages just beyond the back door and pave a lane for the future – via pedal power.
And what became clear in the reading of each is this: progress will not be made with only a vision. And, often, it will come in small measures – imperceptible to most, beyond the view provided by our daily routines.
Perhaps more important are the acts of plowing ahead and doing the work – oftentimes in isolation – to turn a dream into a reality.
We were inspired by these stories.
At the elementary school in Lester — population 348 as counted in the 2010 census – a single room serves as the Trap Hill School District Museum. And in that room, captured in more than 1,000 reproduced photos and preserved on 73 display boards, behind row after row of donated glass, “past residents of this part of Raleigh County are forever in their heyday,” as reporter Jessica Farrish saw with her own eyes in a story published last week in The Register-Herald.
It is their history – a history worth attention and preservation.
Roger Trail, who lives in Beckley but grew up near Lester, compiled the collection over the past 23 years. After displaying it for years at the Trap Hill High School All-Years Reunion, he decided to donate his work to the town.
“He did all of this,” said Trail’s sister, Kay Trail Denson. “He spent years and years and years on it.”
Trail had told The Register-Herald in June that the museum would give perpetual life to his collection.
Lester Mayor Sam Allen said the city paid $2,000 for its creation, and Trap Hill Alumni Association, through private monetary donors and services, provided the remainder of the work.
Good for them.
Trail’s collection includes property maps, history of property owners, churches, some post offices, local sports teams, mine history and the history of dozens of schools.
It is such an intimate look at the past, someone at the state’s tourist office ought to put it on the map.
Back in Beckley, Gary Morefield has been hacking his way through the brush to build seven of the 11 miles of trail at the Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex, 10.5 miles at Little Beaver State Park and 5.5 miles of trails around Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beaver – all since 2000.
Winner of the 2017 Governor’s Service Award, Morefield has been doing all of this on his own time.
Now, Morefield will be on the city payroll – a smart move by Mayor Rob Rappold.
As reported by Farrish in late July, Morefield’s trails have brought joy to many over the past few years, giving hours of exercise, enjoyment of the area’s natural beauty and camaraderie to those who use them.
In his labor of love, Morefield saw the potential of a series of trails in our neck of the woods, the good it would be for the collective health of our community and for a city culture that needs to lean younger, towards an ID that tags us as being active and outdoorsy, leveraging the natural wonder that surrounds us here as part of our cool little college town vibe – a marketing plug that sounds more like propaganda than the actual truth.
Still, the trails are an attractive and important piece of moving our community forward.
“Here at the soccer complex, the trail usage has gone up dramatically over the last two years,” Morefield reported. “It makes you smile to see people ride by, walk by, run by.”
As for downtown?
At its most recent meeting, Beckley Common Council passed a “Complete Streets” resolution, a policy based on similar policies from cities across the country aimed at improving safety and connectivity.
It requires the city to consider all means of transportation, including bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.
The Complete Streets Policy is an important step in the city’s pathway to becoming a more bicycle and pedestrian friendly community. If the city can follow through – unlike failures with other initiatives – downtown, including the WVU Tech campus, could become a bicycle and pedestrian-friendly environment – just as it should be.
But that will take more than words, more than a vision, more than a cool little branding statement.
It will take what Morefield and Trail gave to their endeavors – free of charge: a relentless, dedicated effort that stayed true to a mission and enriched their communities.