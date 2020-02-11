For the greater part of 2019, Gov. Jim Justice touted how revenue collections were setting record highs in West Virginia.
Every month, he would drone on and on, aiming to sound down home and honest with his “I tell you what” pithy catchphrases.
Even in his State of the State address, Justice relied on props to distract viewers from the reality that his message had no real meat to it.
Here we are in February with the latest revenue report and “I tell you what,” it looks suspect. In fact, it’s downright embarrassing.
Justice is playing a shell game with West Virginians’ tax dollars and each of us should be ashamed and angry.
In order to prevent a $13 million shortfall, Justice called on W.Va. State Treasurer John Perdue to bail him out and save face. If Perdue had not identified $20 million from unclaimed property and banking services surpluses, the state budget would have been $13 million in the red.
Justice’s face should be red with embarrassment. For months, he’s been telling us that revenues are at record high levels, and he’s been appearing on cable news shows touting this shell game of smoke and mirrors.
The worst of the worst is that he has even enlisted the dubious endorsement of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to re-state and further promote this myth of record revenues.
Justice stopped short of admitting the $20 million transfer was chicanery: “That will surely help us ... trying to get right-side up. Year-to-date, we’re still tailing a little behind.”
Trying to “get right-side-up?”
Here’s the reality. Let’s accept the adjustment. That means, year-to-date revenue collection – at $2.64 billion – is still $2.05 million below estimates.
In January, $222.24 million in personal income tax collections missed estimates by $1.95 million. Year-to-date collection of $1.19 billion is falling $35.57 million below estimates.
And then there is always a sneak peek at sales tax collections, which are also down.
Year-to-date sales tax collections are running $1.62 million below the previous estimate of $811.54 million.
And while the Democrats are in the minority, at least one leader from the Legislature is paying attention to Justice’s shell game.
“It’s amazing. We don’t print money, but the governor can play around with the estimates any way he wants to,” said Sen. Roman Prezioso, D-Marion. “The governor, in his State of the State, painted a very rosy picture, but yet, when we see the numbers, it’s a totally different story.”
It’s time some reality was injected into the state’s budgeting and revenue collections, or else it’s going to be business as usual.
Editor’s note: “Other Voices” does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Register-Herald.