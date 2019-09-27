A few months ago when it looked like West Virginia would be flush with money after a historically strong period of economic growth, we can remember some saying: Be prudent, don’t overspend. You never know when the cycle will end.
Well, apparently those words weren’t heeded too well, if at all.
And now that revenue numbers aren’t as rosy, state department heads are being asked to look for potential ways to cut 4 percent from their budgets.
After the first two months of the fiscal year, West Virginia’s budget is off by about $50 million. That’s because tax revenue is off about 6.8 percent, according to Deputy Revenue Secretary Mark Muchow.
Muchow told lawmakers during this week’s session that there has been a 50 percent drop in coal exports, a 48 percent drop in natural gas prices and 4,000 jobs lost because of the stalled natural gas pipeline projects.
“The energy sector is pretty soft right now,” Muchow said.
That may be the understatement of the year. But he is being forthright when he said the state of the energy sector will likely remain soft.
What this means for state leaders is what some lawmakers were saying during the last legislative session: Let’s be conservative in our spending and trim where we can.
But it is in that act of trimming where philosophical differences arise, and we’re sure the coming year will present plenty of room for disagreement.
Gov. Jim Justice, Senate President Mitch Carmichael and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw and their fellow lawmakers will be faced with serious challenges in the coming year.
They must be sure to approach all decisions with a conservative eye on revenue projections and a more fiscally prudent spending plan.
State leaders must make sure we have our fiscal house in order.