Our ears perked up this past week when West Virginia University President Gordon Gee and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich announced that they were creating a nonprofit to steer funds from any national opioid settlement to hospitals rather than to local and state governments already in a pitched battle for the cash grab.
That these two men would come together on such an enterprise is no surprise. Not only do they represent the two states that lead the nation in drug overdose deaths, but they worked together earlier this decade when Kasich was Ohio’s governor and Gee was president of Ohio State University.
Their nonprofit – Citizens for Effective Opioid Treatment, a 501(c)4 organization – was created to educate policymakers and the public about the negative impact the opioid epidemic has had on health care infrastructure and to advance health-related research solutions to the crisis.
OK, but who has oversight? And who decides how that money should be spent to reach desired outcomes? How would they guarantee equity in allocations from one state to the next? So many questions, too few answers.
We understand the urgency to put together such an effort in these times. States and counties, increasingly, are taking drug manufacturers to court, seeking reparations on the incalculable damage that opioids have inflicted on society at large.
Here in West Virginia, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is taking Johnson and Johnson and Teva Pharmaceuticals to court, alleging they played a role in the state’s opioid epidemic.
And just this past May, Morrisey – never shy about tooting his horn – secured a “record breaking” $37 million settlement with opioid distributor McKesson.
We are not sure what records were breaking, but let us note that Oklahoma settled in March with Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, for $270 million.
As long as we are talking about tens of millions of dollars in these settlements, and not billions, our elected officials are badly miscalculating the devastation wrought on individuals, families and whole communities.
They are willfully neglecting, too, the cost of medical-based treatment – which is no easy patch for any person squeezed by the grip of narcotics.
An analysis last year, modeled after one conducted by the Council for Economic Advisers, showed the opioid crisis cost West Virginia more than $8.72 billion in 2016. Yes, a “b” and not an “m” – in one year.
And, yet, there is no consensus among parties – private and public – about how to allocate those lawsuit awards to ameliorate the pain.
Everyone has an idea.
Including Gee and Kasich.
Theirs, Gee says, is “an educational effort.”
“We want to help people understand that this is a crisis and that the caregivers – the hospitals, in particular – are really leading the charge in order to be able to both give care and solve the problem.”
Gee, as you might know, chairs the West Virginia University Health System Board of Directors, and as such this smells something like a conflict of interest.
And just as troubling, the new tax-exempt nonprofit – which can raise unlimited amounts – does not have to disclose its donors to the public.
For us, that is a deal breaker.
After all that the public welfare has suffered, citizens need to have complete and unfettered access to funding support and distribution of monies.
Still, there is a seed of an idea, here, if only to establish a coordinated effort to pool all national court awards to address the crisis in a “best practices” manner. That can only lead to a more efficient use of those dollars so that there is even more to spend on education, law enforcement, the judicial system, research and medical-based treatment which are critical pieces that are desperate for funding.
And, like Kasich, we do not want settlement awards to be left in the hands of our politicians to be spent “to fill a budget gap ... .” We, too, want money to go to the people on the front lines, but we want transparency in the process.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says opioids were involved in more than 47,000 deaths in both 2017 and 2018. So whatever we have been doing so far is not working.
We can appreciate the central theme of the Gee and Kasich idea, but there are just too many questions and no access for public examination.