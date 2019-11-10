With foreboding details about the future of the coal industry emerging from the Murray Energy bankruptcy filing, with a widely known multi-billionaire complaining about what his tax bill might be if liberal taxation policies are adopted, with the editorial pages of the Gray Old Lady and the digital news pages of a reliable bean counter laying out sobering realities, what is apparent is this: The U.S. has resources and wealth greater than all others and can, if politically predisposed, fix our broken communities, especially those out here in the rural reaches where folks have been going to work for generations building this country.
This is important here in coal country because the industry is on an existential slide to a bottom that could come in the next couple of decades – if not sooner. The Murray papers, prepared and signed by coal mining executives, say as much.
The current thinking in these parts is to elevate other micro economies that, stitched together, can replace what coal once was. This will not be easy or fast. But here is what else is clear: Without a grand intervention of Uncle Sam in the coming years, it’s going to look a whole lot worse up and down the hollow and all along Main Street.
Newly elected Chamber Executive President Michelle Rotellini, in an interview that’s running in today’s paper, said she is not looking for the city – i.e. government – to dump a bunch of money into propping up any effort to make Beckley a destination city. She wants private investment.
Admirable, we think, and in a different time and place, a prudent path to follow. But it is also a narrow focus that does not see urgent economic realities on the ground.
First, let us acknowledge that this is a state that is heavily dependent on government support. Total transfer payments – i.e. government checks – made in West Virginia in 2018 amounted to nearly 28 percent of personal income. Social Security benefits, alone, are enjoyed by 473,00 recipients – 26 percent of the state’s population.
Despite how we like to characterize ourselves as a hard-working lot, West Virginia trails all others in workforce participation, with 54 percent of the adult population holding a job or looking for one. The national average is 10 percentage points higher.
We admire Rotellini’s self determination. We know many individual entrepreneurs, like her, who have chosen to stay or locate here and start up businesses that fill a niche in the community. Few in these parts are born wielding a silver shovel.
But we also believe the country has a problem with its policy priorities and, yes, the rich are not paying their fair share.
As laid out in an editorial in the New York Times this week, Americans with the highest incomes paid an average of 51.5 percent of their income in federal, state and local taxes in in 1961. Fifty years later, those folks paid just 33.2 percent of their income in taxes.
Think about this: The economic expansion in the U.S. has so enriched the top one percent of households, according to Bloomberg, that they command almost as much wealth as all middle- and upper-middle class households combined. And according to data from the Federal Reserve, they hold more than half of the equity in U.S. public and private companies.
Bill Gates has a net worth of $107 billion, give or take. This week he said that a tax hike on the wealthy as proposed by a couple of Democratic presidential candidates would result in less economic growth for the country. Clearly forgetting his own start and history’s lessons, he said, “I do think if you tax too much you do risk the capital formation, innovation, U.S. as the desirable place to do innovative companies.”
Back in 1975, when Gates founded Microsoft, the top marginal tax rate on personal income was 70 percent. Additionally, tax rates on corporate income and capital gains were a good ways north of where they are now, too. None of that seemed to be a detriment to the capital formation and innovation that allowed Gates to plant the seed to grow one of the world’s largest companies – and harvest a vast fortune.
By all means, yes, we need risk-takers and entrepreneurs in the southern reaches of the state, people excited about being a player in the transformation of a city, a county and a region.
But we also need healthy – if not massive – public investment in our roads and bridges, in housing, in sewer and water systems, in extending fast and reliable broadband to every nook and cranny. We need investments in education, on all levels, beginning with hiking teacher pay to a level that justly rewards those who are doing a great job in the classroom and to attract the best and the brightest for generations to come.
And we need all of this soon – if not yesterday.
We are hopeful that whatever Rotellini has up her sleeves will prove to be productive and successful. But it could take years for that to bear fruit and feed the population at large.
We need government to invest in rural America – before all of what we have built and come to love slides off that slippery slope into an abandoned mine.