On the same day that Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Jim Justice congratulated each other on a job well done in managing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources reported three more Covid-19-related deaths. The state’s total stands at 160 – 33 more than just a week ago, 50 more than four weeks ago.
The pace is quickening – in deaths and community transmission – even as testing across the country is on the decline.
Despite the mutual admiration society meeting, co-chaired by Pence and Justice on Saturday at The Greenbrier, the political messaging – on state and national levels – is not matching reality on the ground. And, in these last few weeks before parents send 265,000 children into the state’s care at public schools, we need evidence that the governor is prepared and has the political courage to follow the advice of scientists on how best to manage the pandemic. Right now, the numbers say he is not.
Here is the hard truth: The number of confirmed cases of disease continues to climb at a relatively brisk clip in the Mountain State.
On June 17, through the first three months of the pandemic’s arrival in the state, the DHHR had reported 2,358 cases. A month later there were 2,425 more. And then on Saturday, Aug. 16, the total was 8,457, a month-to-month addition, with a day to spare, of 3,674.
Over the past 10 days, the number of confirmed cases has topped 100 eight times with the highest on Saturday at 172. Prior to July 4, there were no such days. Not a single one.
Across the U.S., 5.35 million people have contracted the virus and nearly 170,000 have died from it. Contrary to Pence’s prediction earlier this year that the nation would be past the worst of the pandemic by Memorial Day weekend, the coronavirus continues to spread and kill at higher rates than prior to the start of summer.
Meanwhile, the New York Times is reporting that the number of tests performed daily for the disease is trending downward, stalling any attempt at a national response.
Pence and Justice patting each other on the back for a job well done is beyond the pale.
We have myriad concerns, but none greater right now than this notion that the state is prepared and all is clear, with a few notable exceptions, to send the kids back to school.
The governor is fond of saying that the state will “run to the fire” when an outbreak is reported. That has worked when a nursing home or prison called. Those environments are easy to lock down and conduct testing.
But a school? Thousands of schools? With tens of thousands of students? With hundreds of thousands of parents of those students who go home at the end of the school day? Does the state have the capacity to “run to the fire” when flames are consuming, simultaneously, whole sections of the map?
Racing to the site of an explosion is the easy part – if you have sufficient resources. But reactionary policies, at best, are Band-Aids. They are not a solution. The state’s response is, essentially, to establish triage units – on wheels – by putting the National Guard to work. Meanwhile, a bigger catastrophe awaits, another bomb ready to explode. We have seen the evidence. Schools in other states have opened and are now closed because the virus took hold and spread. We think that is likely to happen here, too.
Perhaps Gov. Justice has simply accepted the idea that there will be collateral damage, that there will be kids and teachers who get sick and some will have their long-term health compromised. Maybe some will die. And, yes, that is a possibility. That is where we are in this conversation.
Well, here is some science and more numbers to consider.
Dean Winslow, an infectious-disease doctor at Stanford University, has said research shows as many as 20 percent of people who recover from Covid-19 exhibit cardiac abnormalities.
When the coronavirus infects the heart, it can cause myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. And myocarditis can lead to arrhythmia, cardiac arrest and death.
As of this writing, about one in seven West Virginians, about 1,130 people, who have tested positive for Covid-19 are below the age of 20.
There is no easy answer to any of this, of course, but to become comfortable with only one reactionary approach is just begging for failure of epic proportions.
Once the governor and our vice president have finished their love fest at The Greenbrier, maybe they can get back to work and come up with the necessary resources to address the pandemic before we run out of water.