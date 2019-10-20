Two years ago, Michelle Rotellini had the unenviable task of following the impressive tenure of Margaret Ann O’Neal as executive director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia. Turns out, she did just fine. More than fine, actually, pushing annual fundraising of the organization to new heights.
Now, Rotellini is making another move to the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce executive office where she follows another local legend, Ellen Taylor.
As terrific as she was raising money for various and much needed poverty programs at the United Way, Rotellini might find the Chamber leadership post an even better fit for the skills, experience and education that the local restaurateur and marketing maven brings to the proverbial table.
But it is a different job and, in these challenging times, it comes with demands of pulling together various factions from across the business landscape to achieve economic development for a footprint that extends beyond the county line.
We wish the best for Rotellini – because the area’s fortunes need the best of her.
What Rotellini inherits is a population – in county and city – in decline, underperforming public elementary and secondary schools and a lack of immediate access to quality health care. The coal industry, once a muscular economic force, is facing existential threats from competition, technology and regulations meant to curb our nation’s appetite for carbon-based energy.
John Deskins, director of West Virginia University’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research, will be in Beckley this week, as if on cue, to deliver his assessment of the economy – as it is and where it is headed – for the New River Gorge area. In his outlook for the entire state, delivered earlier this month in Charleston, Deskins noted the positives of low unemployment rates and rising personal income. There were 11,000 jobs added over the past couple of years, Deskins said, but those jobs were created, for the most part, in oil and natural gas, pipeline construction and the coal industry. It was, in other words, a narrow advance realized by only a handful of industries and counties, including Raleigh.
A diversified economy is still a pipe dream in these parts if not for the entire state. And the state’s abysmal workforce participation rate, the lowest in all of the U.S., remains a significant hurdle to clear.
This week, expect Deskins to repeat, in part, what he said up north. The coal industry should stay relatively stable over the next few years – thanks to foreign export markets, even if they are far more volatile than domestic buyers.
But the window is closing.
On the upside for Rotellini is her résumé. A college grad with a degree in business administration, she worked in sales for 12 years at Snowshoe Mountain Resort and for Pfizer Pharmaceuticals. She is part owner of a popular and successful farm-to-table restaurant. Through it and her work at The United Way, she has developed a first-hand knowledge of the immense challenges that stand in the way of progress and a network of civic-minded individuals whom she can lean on for assistance and support.
She knows the area is rich in outdoor recreational opportunities – from rafting to hiking to climbing to biking – in addition to a burgeoning craft brew community, all of which can be a magnet for young adults. And should the New River Gorge gain National Park designation, then tourism will get a significant and much needed boost in a place that is 50 shades of beautiful.
She must also know that the benefits of having a four-year college dropped smack dab in the middle of Beckley puts a triple shot of vibrancy on the menu.
Rotellini is a good fit for this job – young, smart and equipped with the real-life knowledge of what it takes to succeed as an entrepreneur. And despite the challenges that stand as tall and unmovable as the mountains and regard progress as a dirty word, there is gold in these hills just waiting to be discovered. We hope she embraces the promise and the potential.
And we wish her the very best.