Rest in peace little JoJo.

Blond hair, cherub cheeks and a sweetheart smile. At one time, Joseph “JoJo” Garbosky III was a happy little toddler.
The 2-year-old and his mother, Candice Jones, lived with Jones’ father and mother in North Carolina. Granddad David Hart was a volunteer firefighter, and JoJo loved the big red trucks.
Two years ago, while standing in the lobby of the Mercer County Courthouse annex, Hart and his wife showed me cellphone photos of JoJo. He is smiling and joyful, grinning with a face full of birthday cake icing and posing in a new Easter suit.
Candace Jones met John Colan Powers online. Soon, she acquired a mobile home in Mercer County and the two, along with JoJo, moved in together.
Six months later JoJo was dead.
A photograph of the toddler taken after he lived in Mercer shows a very different child. Although he is wearing a superhero shirt, his eyes are haunted with dark circles beneath them.
Trepidation and a tinge of sadness are etched on his tiny features.
In the weeks after the photo was taken, JoJo would face a vicious beating, horrific third-degree burn and what can only be described as two weeks of torture.
The brutal abuse came from Powers while Jones watched and did nothing.
● ● ●
The case against Powers and Jones began on Aug. 8, 2018, when the two brought JoJo to Bluefield Regional Medical Center for treatment. The child was subsequently transported to a Charleston hospital due to his extensive injuries. He died on Aug. 10.
Now-retired Sgt. M.D. Clemons, who was with the West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children Unit, was called in to investigate.
In an interview with Clemons, Jones admitted to seeing Powers abuse her son. The incident occurred while Powers was attempting to potty-train the toddler.
“Ms. Jones stated that she observed Mr. Powers strike (the child) approximately three to four times on his bottom with a belt and put him in the bathtub,” Clemons stated in a criminal complaint.
Powers then became angry because the toddler “was squirming,” the complaint continues, and subsequently slammed him face-first on the floor, struck him repeatedly in the face with an open hand, called him “a retard” for not being able to use the potty, and then shook him violently for three to five minutes “with both hands by the throat and the back of his head.”
When urine was spilled out of the potty chair during the incident, Powers became infuriated and body-slammed the child into the bathtub, according to the criminal complaint.
JoJo’s injuries included several broken bones, retinal hemorrhages, brain bleeds and subdural hematomas/blood clots. The toddler also had a large, third-degree burn that occurred when Powers held a heated Meals Ready to Eat pack against his arm.
After all of this trauma and injury, Jones and Powers then waited two weeks before taking JoJo to a hospital.
Think about that for a moment. For 14 days this baby suffered.
● ● ●
Details of this case are not easy to read, but the public needs to know what happened to JoJo – and what happened before him.
After Powers’ arrest in 2018, court documents from Raleigh County showed he was charged there in 1995 also for beating and burning a 2-year-old boy.
A criminal complaint filed by Beckley Police Department Detective J.S. Shumate cited significant injuries to the victim.
“The child has burns and abrasions to the forehead, both hands, buttocks, back area and the top of his head,” the criminal complaint states. “The child had bruising to the neck and chin area, chest area, penis area and various locations on his legs.”
The mother of that toddler saved her son by rushing him to a doctor despite Powers attempts to stop her.
Prosecutors later offered Powers a plea deal in the case, the Raleigh mom told me during an interview, and he ultimately served 13 months behind bars.
Referring to JoJo’s case, the mother said, “So now here’s a little boy that had to die because the state hasn’t done a damn thing to keep him locked up.”
● ● ●
In October of 2018, a Mercer County Grand Jury indicted Powers and Jones on charges including death of a child by parent or guardian by abuse, child neglect resulting in death, child neglect creating a substantial risk of bodily injury or death, child abuse resulting in injury and child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury. Powers was also indicted on an additional charge of second-degree murder.
Last Thursday they both received plea deals.
Powers entered into a best-interest plea – in which he didn’t have to actually admit guilt, but acknowledged the state had a strong case against him – to death of a child by parent or guardian. It carries a possible sentence of 15 years to life in prison. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, a charge that carries a possible sentence of two to 10 years in prison.
As for the mom who did nothing while her son was being beaten and then added to his torture by letting him suffer for two weeks, she pleaded guilty to child neglect resulting in death. It carries a sentence of three to 15 years in prison.
On the same day of the plea hearings, current Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler, who lost his re-election bid in the primary, announced his resignation.
● ● ●
JoJo died at the hands of a monster. And it didn’t have to happen.
If stronger child abuse laws were in place, and plea deals weren’t handed out like popcorn at a carnival, this beautiful baby boy might still be alive.
Now we can only mourn his loss and wonder what might have been.
Rest in peace little JoJo.
May your afterlife be a better life cradled in the arms of angels.