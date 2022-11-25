An organizational review of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is clear: The state’s bureaucracy and political forces have been derelict in attending to the needs of the people of West Virginia, especially its most vulnerable.
And while our standing among other states is embarrassingly low, what is most important is the abdication of our moral duty to care for our own. In that we are failing miserably – and people, including children, are dying because of it.
Instead of improving the delivery of public health care, instead of increasing staffing levels at Child Protective Services so that it might better monitor the treatment of at-risk children at home and in foster care, instead of investing in proven solutions to chip away at food insecurity, instead of developing programs to reduce drug dependency, instead of providing teachers with more support in the classroom, instead of paving a way for more of this state’s high school graduates to attend and finish college, legislators along with the governor have purposefully ignored the grinding effects of low socio-economic standing and the challenging conditions that routinely push many families to despair.
The interests of the Republican caucus lie, as Amendment 2 clearly showed, with tax policy, specifically, how to cut taxes to the greater benefit of the wealthy, big business and out-of-state corporations. And, to no one’s surprise, the people of the state told their elected leaders, in so many words, what they could do with their precious ballot proposal.
That should not have gone unnoticed by our legislators, but evidence suggests they simply shrugged and moved on.
The report by the McChrystal Group LLC, of Alexandria, Va., which attempted to provide a “top-to-bottom review of DHHR to identify its issues, bottlenecks, and inefficiencies,” comes at a time when the state is flush with cash – somewhere along the lines of a $1.3 billion budget surplus. It takes neither a financial genius nor a rocket scientist to know that much could be improved with the delivery of DHHR services with targeted investments of some of those funds.
The report concluded that “to improve West Virginia’s health and human services outcomes, the status quo is not an option.”
And yet the people of West Virginia, apparently quite comfortable in an old pair of worn-out shoes, compounded the problems created by the status quo by reelecting the very people who are throwing sand into the gears of progress.
Nor do we share Gov. Jim Justice’s confidence in the current management at DHHR. Upon receiving the report, Justice directed Secretary Bill Crouch and his leadership team to implement the study’s recommendations.
Given the fact that these are the very managers who have allowed the state agency to slide further off the rails, we doubt that they will suddenly act in “an effective and efficient way” to “ensure there is no lapse in any vital support or services” as the governor said.
Yes, the state’s DHHR is under stress because of the many intersecting challenges that have only mushroomed during the Covid-19 pandemic.
But, still, under current DHHR management, the state ranks last in life expectancy and the worst for the rate of drug-related deaths. West Virginia has the highest percentage of minors in foster care and ranks second highest for food insecurity.
These are challenges that have answers.
In the legislative session come the new year, our political leaders should course correct and take aim at issues that, once fixed, would fundamentally change the narrative of this state.
As written in the McChrystal report, our script does not lead to a happy ending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.