Some infrastructure projects are appealing and easily draw attention. Everyone wants to pose for the cameras when the ribbon is cut for a new bridge or a new highway. Few people get excited about sewers, though. Sewers are underground, and they’re nasty.
However, a functioning sewer system is a necessity in a community such as Huntington. The city’s system has several problems that need to be addressed. Help is on the way for some next year, while others will take longer to work out.
Last week, Brian Bracey, executive director of the Huntington Water Quality Board, met with The Herald-Dispatch editorial board to talk about some long-awaited initiatives dealing with storm runoff and other matters.
The board plans to spend $1.1 million on projects to alleviate flooding in the underpasses at 8th and 10th streets. The city has awarded a $1.9 million contract to Tribute Contracting & Consultants to build pump stations near 8th and 10th streets. They will pump storm water away from the wastewater system and into storm water lines on the city’s South Side, which are under capacity.
It will also spend $2.4 million to clean out an interceptor line. The line carries about 80 percent of the city’s wastewater and has not been cleaned since it went online in 1958, he said. The line has lost about 25 percent of its capacity to sand, sediment and debris. That prevents it from operating at maximum capacity, contributing to flooding on 5th Avenue and 3rd Avenue in the area between Marshall University and the Guyandotte River. The contract for that work was awarded to the Kaplan Group.
Another project that is expected to reduce flooding in Highlawn is the installation of a backflow stopper on outfall lines near the pump station at 5th Avenue and the Guyandotte River. The problem there is that the system was built before the Greenup Locks and Dam went into operation. When Greenup raised its pool in 1961, it increased the normal level of the Ohio River in the Guyandotte area by 9.4 feet. When rain or snow melt causes the river to rise by as little as two feet, the river infiltrates the sewer system, which reduces its capacity to carry off water.
The contract for that work has been awarded to Tribute Contracting and Consultants.
Bracey said the interceptor cleaning and the backflow stopper should reduce storm-related street flooding in the Highlawn area, but he would not say they would eliminate it. The board must see how these projects affect runoff before moving on to whatever the next steps will be, he said.
The Water Quality Board is working with Marshall University to see how the new baseball stadium planned for the Highlawn area will affect runoff in the neighborhood, Bracey said.
Funding for the projects has already been secured, Bracey said. Most of it comes from a three-step sewer rate increase. Increases implemented in February 2017, December 2017 and December 2018 raised sewer rates overall by 57 percent.
At its regular meeting last night, Huntington Council was to vote on a sewer revenue bond anticipation note for the Water Quality Board to help fund $6.2 million in projects throughout the city to alleviate flooding and other problems.
No, sewer systems aren’t the most glamorous of the city’s responsibilities, but they are among its most important. It’s good that some longstanding problems are finally being addressed.