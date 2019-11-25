The region’s two minor league teams, the Bluefield Blue Jays and Princeton Rays, are in danger of being eliminated if a new plan under consideration by Major League Baseball comes to fruition.
The current Professional Baseball Agreement between the MLB and Minor League Baseball expires at the end of the 2020 season and both sides are now in discussions that could alter the minor league baseball landscape.
In mid-October it was reported by Baseball America that the Rookie-level Appalachian League would be one of the leagues that would be dropped. The New York Times reported last week that the Bluefield Blue Jays and Princeton Rays are among the 42 teams targeted for elimination by Major League Baseball.
We simply can’t afford for that to happen.
The loss of our two minor league teams would cause great harm to our region, from both a financial and tourism standpoint.
The two teams pump an estimated $7 million in revenue into the regional economy each summer.
The players, coaches and staff members of each team aren’t paid by a local entity, but they do spend the money received from their parent organizations at local grocery stores, department stores, malls, hotels and restaurants. That’s new revenue coming into Mercer and neighboring Tazewell counties each summer. And from a tourism standpoint, the teams bring new visitors into the two Bluefields and Princeton each summer.
Area lawmakers are asking Major League Baseball to reconsider this harmful plan.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred have already talked and Justice says the two are planning to meet soon to discuss the issue face to face.
“Minor League Baseball is a critical part of West Virginia’s future,” Justice said. “I am working to find a real solution on this issue, starting at the top with Commissioner Manfred. I am confident we can show Commissioner Manfred what a fantastic partner MLB has in the great state of West Virginia.”
Both U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., also are urging Major League Baseball to preserve our Appalachian League teams. And a bipartisan letter has been sent by 106 members of the U.S. House Representatives to Manfred opposing MLB’s plan. That letter was signed by U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., and U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith. R-Va.
Local baseball fans, along with all concerned citizens, also need to speak out. And we need to show our support for our local teams by attending our local games in Bluefield and Princeton. There are far too many empty seats at Bowen Field and Hunnicutt Stadium each summer.
Now, more than ever, the year 2020 looks like a use-it-or-lose-it year. If we want to retain our local teams, we must be willing to show our support by filling the stands at Bowen Field and Hunnicutt Stadium.
All too often it is easy to say, “I’ll catch a game next season.”
The reality now is that there may not be a next season.