Thumbs down to Iowa legislative Republicans for trying to cook the books. Iowa set a new record for primary election turnout this month after secretary of state Paul Pate – a Republican, no less – sent applications for mail-in ballots to all registered voters. More than 520,000 ballots were cast, beating the previous record of 450,000 set in 1994.
Good news, right? Great for democracy, getting more people to vote.
Right?
Republicans in the state Senate are now trying to prevent Pate from doing the same in the general election this November. Polling update: Iowa is a swing state again – given all of President Trump’s troubles this spring – after siding with then-candidate Trump by nine points in 2016 and after voting in 2008 and 2012 for President Barack Obama.
Well, those Iowa Republicans have advanced a committee bill on a party-line vote that would prohibit Pate from sending applications for mail-in-ballots to all registered voters, requiring anyone who wanted one to submit a written request – and show proof of valid voter identification.
What is with these people?
That is the very definition of political bureacracy and voter supression. As we said Thursday in a house editorial, Republicans – here at home and across the country – are trying to stack the deck against democracy.
Thumbs up to BEAUTY – an organization of Black retired educators, standing for Black Educators Are United Totally, Yes! – awarding 15 Black graduates from Raleigh County schools scholarships totaling $13,500. The organization sent out nearly 70 applications to all four high schools in the county this year, of which 19 applied. All of this year’s applicants came from Woodrow Wilson High School. Scholarship winners included: James Owens, Alexis Anderson, Makayla Barringer, Makaiya Bryant, Damon Hamby Jr., Richard Law, Kimberly Moore, Nataysia Moore, Katyra Pannell, Jonah Stevens, Braylynn Eneje, Cayla Hooper, Tessa Hutchens, Elizabeth McDonnell and Jordan Washington. Congrats to all.
Thumbs up to Evan Muscari, a Wyoming East graduate elected to the Concord University Athletics Hall of Fame. Muscari golfed for Concord from 2011-2014 and was a three-time all-conference first-teamer, including the Mountain East Conference individual champion in 2013; an All-West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference first-teamer in 2011 and 2012; a three-time Ping All-Region selection; won five tournament championships over his junior and senior seasons and as a senior he was third at the MEC Southern Regional and sixth at the NCAA Super Regional.
Thumbs up to BridgeValley Community and Technical College recently announcing it has been reaccredited and given another decade to continue its mission. The Institutional Actions Council of the Higher Learning Commission issued formal notification it has renewed BridgeValley’s accreditation for 10 years. The next reaffirmation is set for the years 2029-30, according to a press release. The action is the result of a site visit in October 2019.