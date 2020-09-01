Public vs. private water

Page-Kincaid Public Service District’s history of success at development of clean water systems is being unjustly critiqued for the sake of handing over control to corporate interests at West Virginia American Water. If this happens, the public loses control – of quality and pricing.
Over 40 years ago, three of us joined with the late Senator Pat Hamilton to create the Page-Kincaid Public Service District ( PSD). The need for quality water was obvious since the water was brown with iron contamination from poorly regulated mining practices.
All of us experienced problems.
Two of us took iron stained clothing to Washington and met with the late U.S. Senator Jennings Randolph seeking help. We went to the Fayette County Commission and successfully requested funds to hire a hydrologist to locate wells that were suitable. We gathered local people to go to Charleston for funds to buy out two company systems that were inadequate. We went house to house and gathered support from 80 percent of the families to qualify for the grants. Finally, a state-of-the-art system came together.
U.S .Senator Robert C. Byrd helicoptered in with his fiddle for a dedication on a flat-bed trailer. The water won state and national awards for quality and taste as we built a large system with 60 miles of lines serving the unincorporated former coal camps in rural Fayette County.
While this occurred over decades, West Virginia American Water (WVAW), a private profit making company, served the end points of the system in Montgomery and Oak Hill. At no point did it express any interest in serving the people in our rural area. In Montgomery, the firm used river water, long noted for contamination. In Oak Hill, the firm used PCB laden contaminated mine water located in the community of Minden, now designated as a SuperFund site.
Approximately 5 years later, we began to explore how to provide rural sewer services. The result was the construction of a low-cost innovative/alternative system, almost totally federally funded, that is still unique in West Virginia today. This concern for a low cost service to serve low income rural families is still our focus today, as we recently signed documents for a 100 percent loan forgiven (grant) to construct a green facility in Robson, thereby completing wastewater services for all the families along the entire 25 miles of Loop Creek. The result is now Loop Creek, boasting native re-producing brown trout and a commendation from Trout Unlimited.
The pride that that our hard work was successful, however, took a sudden jolt a few years ago.
Suddenly, revived mining operations and poorly regulated blasting techniques caused the increased infusion of iron into wells that were providing excellent quality water. At that time, the Fayette County Commission filed a law suit against the company and the PSD filed an insurance claim with potential proceeds earmarked to compensate the public for losses and inconvenience.
Fortunately, prior to then, we had wisely recognized the need to upgrade the water treatment plant and had applied for a sizeable amount of funding for that purpose. This also made sense because prior long term loans were expiring and could be replaced with new loans that were low interest. In addition, new technology had improved the ability of massive new filters to insure that the water would remain clear and clean. The funding was approved and the plan received professional clearances with one final step which was the blessing ofthe PSC.
Suddenly, WVAW, sensing a profit opportunity, filed to intervene and the business-leaning PSC lent a sympathetic ear. Instead of approving a funded project set for construction and by this time could have been completed, the PSC ordered a take-over using the offensive fantasy of mismanagement by us. In fact, one of the three planned new filters that was installed has done an incredible job and, aside from a few short duration line breaks experienced by all systems, we have again provided quality water.
Oddly, the PSC falsely asserts otherwise and insults us by stating we should do more while it blocks implementation of our ability to do that.
The proposal by WVAW is extremely problematic. The firm wants to push water from the contaminated New River with huge lines over a mountain for a gigantic cost and provide water at rates that are excessively high, with higher rates on the horizon.
Compliance with state law for a back-up water supply on the New River will increase its rates 15-18 percent and compliance with state law for monitoring carcinogenic PFSA chemicals will increase costs by an estimated half million dollars. Furthermore, the PSC has given WVAW the green light for a surcharge for new construction costs and the Environmental Protection Agency, which has not updated its testing requirements for nearly 20 years, is expected to eventually be concerned about New River spraying by AEP, the railroad, and for black flies as well as PCB contamination and the existence of chloroform and E-Coli as documented by a Virginia Tech study.
On July 28, 2020, the PSC had a Status Conference that all of us attended.
During the meeting, WVAW revealed the fact that when other PSD commissioners balked at the take-over of the Boone-Raleigh PSD, those commissioners were replaced with new commissioners who quickly agreed to a takeover that resulted in a 57.8 percent increase in water rates and 16 percent in sewer. That is exactly what the PSC and the current Fayette County Commission want to happen with the Page-Kincaid Public Service District.
WVAW realizes that water is a precious natural resource owned by the people of West Virginia that it can obtain free without a severance tax, charge excessive rates, earn exorbitant profits for its investors, create a PSD “front” to access public funds, and pay high salaries to management. That is why it is in a frenzy to take over public systems while it still enjoys interlocking connections within regulatory agencies and friendly political relationships.
The PSC has made numerous fabricated charges of mismanagement and similar accusations against us. For example, it is upset that we question WVAW’s alternative plans, which in fact are high cost and not in the interest of the public in our Appalachian Regional Commission’s designated “distressed area.” As a result, it has threatened to force compliance using the Distressed and Failing Water and Wastewater Utilities Improvement Act, even though the PSD does not fit the criteria intended for the Act’s relevance. Without question, any case in that regard would be an example of the misuse of government power and authority that is not in the public interest.
— Dr. John David is director of the Southern Appalachian Labor School, professor emeritus of economic at West Virginia University Tech and an occasional columnist for The Register-Herald.