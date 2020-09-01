Public vs. private water

Steve Keenan, The Register Herald archive photoIn a dedication to mark a new water system in Fayette County 40 years ago, U.S. Senator Robert C. Byrd cuts a ceremonial ribbon. Looking on are the original Page-Kincaid Public Service District Commissioners – Pete Lang in cowboy hat, Ken Fox to Byrd’s immediately left and John David with hands on hips. On the far right is the late State Sen. Pat Hamilton.