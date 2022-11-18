Please, do not listen long to analyses by politicos on either side of the political divide concerning the outcome of the 2022 general election. Certainly, the GOP, controlling both chambers of the Legislature with super majorities, has drawn political boundaries that favor conservative candidates. If the Democrats were in charge, they would have drawn those districts to favor more liberal thinkers.
Also making the rounds, some thinking that the Democrats could have fielded candidates for all races rather than not caring enough to summon the effort and fortitude to challenge the party in power at every turn.
And while that is true and an issue for the Democrats trying to recover from yet another beat down at the polls, the problem, plain and simple, is not and was not politics or policy. It is, quite simply, caring to show up.
Having said all of that, the last time we checked, this was and is a conservative state, growing redder with each election cycle. Of course Republicans have a head start. Of course you need an R behind your name to win in most Senate and House districts. Of course Republicans increased their majorities at the Capitol. And, yes, working in that environment would have suppressed the vote for Democratic candidates.
However, the story here behind low voter turnout is just as it has always been. Like those chronic health conditions – diabetes, obesity, lung disease to name a few – that weigh heavily on our low rankings for quality of life, we also chalk one up on the board of nonparticipation in the most fundamental exercise of our nation’s democracy. The numbers clearly say that eligible voters in West Virginia do not care enough to get off the couch, jump in the pickup truck and head on down to the courthouse to cast a vote.
Don’t think for a moment that the 42.63 percent turnout this year was the state’s first encounter with ambivalence. Turns out, we’ve been lying on that couch a good long while. Back in 2014, the Pew Charitable Trust issued a study that showed the Mountain State as one of the lowest-performing states in all three years of the study (2008, 2010, and 2012), and one of six states ranked in the bottom 25 percent all three of those years.
Why?
Interestingly, disability and illness depressed the state’s participation rate.
The most troubling aspect to all of this is that we have a secretary of state, Mac Warner, whose primary job is to run the elections. and by any fair measure, he has failed miserably at getting out the vote. To which we say, but of course. Warner is the guy who is dead set against opening up our election process so that more people would have a chance to cast a ballot. He is against early voting, absentee balloting and most any other strategy that has proven elsewhere to improve turnout.
And, yet, while you would think that the abysmal rate of voter participation under his watch would humble the guy in charge, not so with Warner. Just this week he sent out a self-congratulatory press release saying, “Once again, West Virginia has executed a great election, and demonstrated to the nation how to hold an election and deliver results on election night.”
That’s him, congratulating himself, by the way, dang near breaking his arm patting himself on the back for running a smooth election where far fewer than half of the eligible voters in a small population state bother to cast a ballot.
Next time, our secretary of state needs to work more effectively and aggressively at opening the process up to empower and engage more West Virginians in this little experiment called democracy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.