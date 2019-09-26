No matter on which side of the political divide you butter your bread, understand this: President Trump will finish out his first term in office, impeached or not.
For the latest imbroglio of his presidency, this one a smoldering quid pro quo with the Ukrainian government meant to damage the candidacy of former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratically controlled House may impeach, but the Republican controlled Senate will never, ever convict.
Trump is the GOP meal ticket for many in that caucus and Republicans in red-meat districts rarely go hungry.
Take, for instance, Rep. Carol Miller, a first-term Republican serving the 3rd Congressional District of West Virginia. On Tuesday, before any White House documents had been turned over, before reading a whistleblower’s report alleging bad behavior by our president, Miller was pledging allegiance to the president.
“Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats have once again proven they are willing to stop at nothing to discredit the 2016 election and take down President Trump by any means necessary,” a press release from Miller’s office stated. “It’s time for Washington liberals to stop playing politics and embrace the success of the Trump Administration.”
Well, if it is politics, most politicos are saying it’s a losing hand Pelosi is playing. If, contrary to Miller’s thinking, Pelosi is looking to the Constitution for guidance, if she is serious about Congress providing oversight of the executive branch of government, then maybe not so much. Maybe she’s just doing her job.
Nevertheless, Miller says she will “stand with our President.”
Given Trump’s popularity in the state (carrying 68 percent of the 2016 vote and even higher totals in most every county in the 3rd), Miller didn’t need to wait for the evidence to make her political calculation. She carried 56 percent of the 2016 vote in the 3rd – good enough to win but underperforming the president.
Regardless, Trump survives this effort to remove him from office, I reckon. But whether he wins re-election is a different calculation altogether. Myriad events, issues and – with him – investigations will litter a long, serpentine road to election day.
My dad, a farmer, taught me to stay away from the futures market in commodities, so I ain’t laying any money right now, one way or another. November 2020? Seems like a lifetime away.
And politically speaking, Rep. Miller, it is.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.