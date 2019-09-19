Rest assured, health care will be on the ballot come 2020 – just as it was in 2018 when Democrats racked up significant wins in right-leaning Congressional districts and took control of the House.
But I wouldn’t expect a policy debate on the Affordable Care Act – or any other major issue, frankly – to tip the scales in the presidential race next year. From this distance, that contest looks as though it will be a referendum on President Trump’s first term in office and, because he has made it so, the cult of personality.
In House and Senate races, not so much.
A presidential candidate can promise all that he or she wants – all the way to the moon and back with a bag of chips on the side. And most do. At the risk of putting voters to sleep, forthright policy wonks can get into the weeds of the most minute detail or paint with a broader brush of generalities. But at the end of the day, regardless of the current debate among Democrats between “Medicare for all” or a more pragmatic fix for Obamacare, presidents do not pass legislation. Their role in the legislative process? Outside of twisting arms, they simply sign or veto bills that show up on the president’s desk.
The substance and spice in the sausage is determined by lawmakers, senators and representatives, who will – more likely than not – have to campaign on the issue and, later, answer to their constituents for their votes.
So, it is fair to assume, first-term Democratic candidates seeking re-election in districts carried by Trump in 2016 can play the more moderate policy card while keeping politically centrist support in place.
Democratic centrists, joined by Republicans in any health care vote, will keep “Medicare for all” off the books for the foreseeable future. Regardless, there will be those on the right – and the fella in the White House – who will try to scare folks about socialists trying their level best to take over the nation’s health care system.
It’s called fearmongering – in an attempt to distract voters from the car crash that was the Republican effort in 2017 to pass Trump-backed legislation that would have gutted the ACA.
Polling consistently shows that most people – even Republicans (see Hill-HarrisX survey from earlier this year) – favor some form of universal government-provided insurance. They also want costs to be controlled and a public option.
And those issues, in part, is what will determine which political party runs Congress in 2021.
— J. Damon Cain is executive editor of The Register-Herald.