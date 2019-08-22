According to Joe Biden’s calculus, Democratic voters are less focused on what policy prescription a candidate has on any one of a long list of issues facing the country – sorry, Elizabeth Warren – and more about one basic question: Who can beat President Trump?
That has been Biden’s shtick all along, starting with a campaign launch video that cast his run as a rescue mission for a country facing an existential threat from the current occupant of the White House – if not the Klansmen, neo-Nazis and White Supremacists featured in the three-and-a-half minute video that served as a broad statement of Biden’s political values.
Well, the former vice president and U.S. senator has a new video out, this one with – yet again – all the hallmarks of a general campaign pitch, not aimed at further separating himself from the couple dozen Democrats vying for the party’s nomination, but taking to task the guy in the White House.
Biden’s video, unlike his first, calls the president out as someone whose word cannot be trusted. The most recent example? Gun control legislation or, in the president’s own words, “very strong background checks.” As we know, President Trump, following the slaughter of 31 people in El Paso and Dayton, called for strengthening gun laws, specifically background checks, a promise he has made after other incidents of mass murder. And, then, this week, after a call from the National Rifle Association, he backed off.
The Biden template is particularly useful in that it can – and will, I suspect – be used on any number of Trump switcheroos, including but not limited to a trade deal with China, a GOP health care plan, infrastructure, eliminating the deficit and – the mother of all failed promises – building a wall at our southern border and having who pay for it? “Mexico,” shouted the tens of thousands of revelers at any one of his 2016 campaign appearances.
Haven’t heard much of that this time around. have we.
So, yes, Biden is focused on the president. Kamala Harris who unbraided him in the first debate? She is nearing “also ran” territory. Corey Booker who pressed Biden’s credentials on criminal justice reform? The New Jersey senator is polling at 2-3 percent.
Besides, Biden has the 1994 bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines on his résumé.
I promise you will be hearing more about that.
— J. Damon Cain is executive editor of The Register-Herald. You can reach him at dcain@register-herald.com.