Thanks to big wins in the technology and tourism fields, the year 2019 could be remembered as a turning point for our region in terms of economic diversification.
With Intuit now up and running in Bluefield, and ridership records hitting a new high on the Hatfield-McCoy Trail, we are now taking important steps to diversify an economy that was once based solely upon coal production.
Intuit, in particular, has provided a huge boost to Bluefield and could serve as a catalyst for the arrival of other technology-based jobs into the deep south counties. Plus the region’s ATV tourism engine is still rolling thanks to the continued success of the Hatfield-McCoy system.
All of the ATV lodging, resorts and related businesses now operating in our region have created jobs and new tax revenue for the area while also serving the needs of the ATV tourists.
Another project, Dominion Energy’s proposed hydro-electric pump station, would provide a significant boost to the economy of Southwest Virginia, if it comes to fruition. The pump station — planned for East River Mountain in Tazewell County — would create urgently needed new tax revenue for the coalfield counties of Southwest Virginia. It is considered clean, renewable energy.
But there is still much work to be done in terms of economic diversification.
And yes, coal will continue to be mined here in the mountains of southern West Virginia.
But the industry is likely to face additional challenges in 2020.
One area of concern for coal production is Southwest Virginia.
Coal mining operations in the deep south counties of the Commonwealth could effectively be brought to a halt next year with Democrats now controlling the House, Senate and governor’s office in the Commonwealth. Gov. Ralph Northam is promising to introduce a series of new state-level climate rules in Virginia. And now Northam will have a congressional Democratic majority to ensure the passage of these new anti-coal, environmental rules.
If additional coal mining operations are shuttered in Virginia, the economies of our local counties will certainly suffer.
Of course, no one knows what the future will bring. But one thing is certain. We can no longer afford to have all of our eggs in a single coal-production basket.
Elected leaders and economic development officials across our region must be aggressive in their continued pursuit of new economic development diversification projects that create urgently needed new jobs and tax revenue for the coalfield counties.