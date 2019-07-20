To Operation Backpack for continuing its dedication to gathering donations to help kids return to; school with a backpack full of supplies. When Operation Backpack began in 1995, counselors at Beckley area public schools were asking for assistance in providing approximately 24 homeless students with necessary supplies for the upcoming school year. Now in its 24th year, Operation Backpack provides around 900 needy students with new backpacks and appropriate supplies for elementary, middle and high schoolers. Volunteers are still accepting donations, including backpacks, pens and pencils, crayons and markers, loose-leaf paper and binders, composition books, spiral notebooks, folders and calculators. The organization is an entirely volunteer-led effort conducted through the Mabscott United Methodist Church and Raleigh Shared Ministries. Collection boxes for supplies and backpacks are located at the following places:
● City National Bank — Park Avenue, Harper Road, and Eisenhower Drive in Beckley
● 110 Marshall, Beckley
● City Slickers Hair Salon on Johnstown Road, Beckley
● Beckley Newspapers on North Kanawha Street, Beckley
● Bodyworks, Beckley
● Princess Auction, Mount Hope
● Raleigh County Veterans Museum on Harper Road, Beckley (only accepting donations on Friday and Saturday)
● Stagecoach Salon, Sophia
● Salon Bella on Ragland Road, Beckley
To West Virginia for realizing gains in CNBC’s annual “Top States for Business Ranking.” West Virginia rose from 48th to 45th in the rankings. In 2017 West Virginia ranked 50th. Improvement in several individual categories drove the state’s positive results. The Mountain State’s ranking for Infrastructure jumped 10 spots to No. 35; Cost of Doing Business rose to No. 6; and Economy rose to No. 33.
To Chief Logan State Park’s initiative in creating a little over two acres of pollinator habitat for monarch butterflies. State Park naturalist Lauren Cole has spent the last two years trying to make the site a more attractive place for butterflies, honeybees and other desirable insects. The Pollinator Habitat Expansion Initiative involves mowing less and planting varieties of milkweed, clover, ironweed, wingstem, columbine, joe pye weed and two-leaved toothwort.