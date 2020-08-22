This global pandemic is bringing – it seems – nothing but grim and dispiriting news of late. And we fear the worst may be yet to come.
Remember when we were told that coronavirus would just magically disappear? When it would melt away when warm weather showed up? Certainly by Memorial Day, we were told, that it would be behind us. Remember?
Well, we are headed toward fall and flu season and there is an estimate by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent global health research center at the University of Washington: Nearly 310,000 deaths by Dec. 1. It said more than 69,000 lives could be saved if mask wearing in public increases to 95 percent. What are the odds that will happen?
Not likely – not without a national plan of attack.
The global death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 800,000 on Saturday, 176,340 here in the United States as of this writing on Saturday night, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, as new infections flare in Europe and high numbers of deaths are being recorded across the United States, India, South Africa and most of Latin America.
Here in our own little corner of the world, death has come knocking of late, too.
On Saturday, six more West Virginia residents were claimed by the highly infectious disease, five in impoverished Logan County where infections have skyrocketed in the past month. On Friday, two deaths were reported in Mercer County in addition to a 35-year-old woman from Fayette County.
The Logan County victims in Saturday’s DHHR report were all women, ranging in age from 79 to 86.
The state now has had 176 Covid-related deaths since it started tracking the pandemic in March. The DHHR has confirmed 14 deaths in the past week alone.
We all know that transmissions come first, hospitalizations second, and deaths are final.
This all comes at a time when states – our state included – are preparing to open elementary and secondary schools. Colleges, too, have been giving it a go, hoping for the return of college football this fall.
How’s that going?
In Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the center of the college football universe, the Alabama Crimson Tide are slated to take on the Missouri Tigers on Sept. 26.
Now, a major Covid-19 outbreak on the University of Alabama campus in Tuscaloosa has put that in jeopardy.
The school’s vice president for Student Life, Myron Pope, said in a meeting this week, via AL.com: “Just in the last few days as we’ve tested at Coleman Coliseum and the Student Health Center, we’ve seen the numbers jump up from 1 percent to 4 percent to 5 percent. And in one particular case, I think it was Coleman Coliseum (Thursday), actually it might be the Student Health Center, we saw 29 percent of the students who tested were positive.”
In response, the school’s administration has announced a moratorium on in-person student events for 14 days after on-campus classes began for the semester just three days ago. No matter how you cut it, a 29 percent positive test rate is stunning.
Alabama is just the latest. The University of North Carolina sent its students home after clusters of Covid had been found in its dormitories. Notre Dame went virtual for at least two weeks after the virus started spreading on campus. Michigan State called off all in-person classes for the fall. Other schools, as the students arrive back on campus and fail to follow rules as some college students are known to do – see six students at West Virginia University who are facing disciplinary action for their antics – are bound to follow.
And, yet, here we are concerned about whether or not schools will open, about whether football, the sport Americans are most passionate about, will be played.
We had best think about what’s most important – kids’ lives, their health and their exposure to a virus that can be deadly and, short of that, has shown to have long-lasting health effects.
It would help if we had a national response, but that would take a national plan.
We do not see that coming anytime soon. Hasn’t happened yet and we are now seven months into its arrival in the U.S.
The deaths are tragic – far more concerning than whether WVU will be playing in front of fans anytime soon.
To open schools, to play ball, to protect the general welfare, we will need a plan and we will need leadership.
What are the odds?
Yes, the worst may be ahead of us.