If elected officials should ever wonder why they are the object of public derision, we give you Exhibit A – the Beckley Common Council’s debate as to whether sitting members should be rewarded a pay raise, voted upon by themselves, either immediately or sometime down the road.
Yes, this is on the agenda.
But no matter how they parse the conversation – well, it wouldn’t take effect until 2021, said one council member, as another chimed in that the city had the money and, heck, a raise all around wouldn’t cost all that much, anyway – this is a terrible idea, among the worst, and should be rejected out of hand.
Yes, this is what constitutes a pressing issue, what our public servants in council chambers are spending their time and the public’s dime talking about during a pandemic that has claimed the lives of nearly 79,000 Americans and sickened more than 1.3 million.
At a time when small businesses all around the city have been crushed by the economic fallout and many may have to close their doors permanently.
At a time when the city is seeing revenue collections being the lowest in four years reflected in a budget decline of $600,000 from the last fiscal year – and getting worse (a $200,000 revenue decline in March alone).
At a time when city department heads are operating on a shoestring budget, when city employees – some of whom are scratching out a living on near-starvation wages as it is – may have to be furloughed or laid off.
At a time when the U.S. jobless rate is approaching numbers not seen since the Great Depression – and we all know that West Virginia almost always fares worse than the rest of the country.
At a time when school districts are delivering meals to kids who otherwise would go without.
At a time when food pantries are doing all they can to keep their shelves stocked.
At a time when we, as a community, cheer the donation of 4,000 pairs of shoes to be distributed to area kids because the need is real.
At a time when the state is reporting a revenue shortfall of $192 million – for April alone.
At a time when signature festivals, gatherings and a whole summer’s worth of productions at Theatre West Virginia have been canceled because of the threat of the disease’s transmission.
At a time when we are months – at best – away from finding a vaccine for this particularly troublesome, highly contagious and often deadly disease.
Yes, during a time that will go down as among the most challenging in this country’s history, council members are considering a pay hike for themselves.
It’s not much, they say. Just a hundred bucks a month – each.
Good Golly Miss Molly.
For the record, here is the current scorecard: Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold – who does not have a vote but speaks clearly from his bully pulpit – says he is “adamantly opposed” to the pay raise. The city’s two at-large council members, Sherrie Hunter and Tim Berry, oppose it. Council members Frank Williams (Ward III), Janine Bullock (Ward IV) and Ann Worley (Ward II) declined to comment to the newspaper. But Ward I Councilman Tom Sopher and Ward IV Councilman Kevin Price have both said they support the extra dollars, which would benefit incoming council members and must be decided prior to the June 9 election.
Pandemic? What pandemic? Those with a tin ear clearly cannot hear the suffering or the alarm bells going off.
“Money has never been a problem,” Sopher told the newspaper. “This pandemic will pass, and things will get back to normal.”
Got news for you, Mr. Sopher. We’re not sure where you are getting your information, but we would suggest an upgrade. We are light-years away from normal, and our nation’s best microbiologists, epidemiologists, virologists and public health officials are warning of – most guaranteeing – a second wave, perhaps worse than the first, of COVID-19 infections this fall.
Despite what you may hear and whom you are paying attention to, the bug is not going away anytime soon.
But, yeah, money has never been a problem down here in the coalfields and everything is hunky-dory with the state of the city. Nothing to fix around this old town that we don’t have resources for, right?
All the same, thanks for the reminder about the upcoming election. We encourage everyone to get out and vote. Now, more than ever, we have a reason – even if we have to write in someone’s name.