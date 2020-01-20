Occupancy rates at lodging facilities across Mercer County were up in 2019 and are expected to increase again in 2020. According to local tourism officials, this increase is being attributed to a growing number of visitors to Mercer County over previous years.
Some guests are visiting family and friends while others are traveling to the area for local recreation, including the region’s ATV trails. Much of this activity is being seen off Interstate 77 exits in Bluefield and Princeton, as well as at ATV lodging facilities along the Hatfield-McCoy Trail.
“In Mercer County, we see continued growth across the board, I would say,” Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, told the Daily Telegraph last week. “It’s not just the ATV resorts that are seeing growth. We know there is a lot more activity in our lodging properties. Even the bed and breakfasts in Bluefield seem to be doing well, so it’s all across the board.”
Local parks such as Camp Creek State Park and events such as the Bramwell Home Tours – which showcase the homes built by coalfield millionaires – also are seeing more visitors.
Null and the staff of the convention and visitors bureau are working to actively promote local venues. She says another indicator of increased activity is the number of visitors to the bureau’s website and social media accounts.
“More people are following us on social media to see what to do here,” she said. “We’re seeing some really great growth here, and I think we’re looking forward to exciting things.”
Promotions planned for this year include advertising in the Charlotte, N.C., area and other target markets.
Null says the bureau also plans to attend an Atlanta travel show this February to help promote the county’s recreational offerings.
The number of visitors traveling to neighboring Southwest Virginia also continues to increase. Growth areas include the Back of the Dragon and its new visitors center in Tazewell. The Spearhead Trail, which has motorized and nonmotorized trails in Tazewell County, Buchanan County and other parts of the region keep seeing more visitors, too.
Shawn Lindsey, executive director of the Spearhead Trail in Tazewell County, said the trail system sold 8,564 permits in 2018, which was an increase of more than 30 percent over 2018. The trail system plans to open rifle, pistol and archery ranges in 2020, plus there are plans for kayaking sites and more nonmotorized trails for horseback riding and bicycling.
Tax revenues generated by tourism have grown over a five-year period by about 4 percent annually, according to David Woodard, executive director of the Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority.
All of this points to continued tourism growth for the region into the new year and well beyond.
Tourism is a true growth area for our region and is now an important component of ongoing economic diversification efforts for the coalfield counties.
Still, in order for our region to reach its true tourism potential, additional investments will be needed to help provide the accommodations that out-of-state tourists need. Additional hotels, motels, restaurants and ATV lodge facilities are still in great need.
With hope, more entrepreneurs will step up in the new year to help fill this void.